Prevent Advanced Therapy Program Delays with Early Supply Chain Strategy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how supply chain strategy can help advanced therapy programs build regulatory readiness, improve scalability and reduce downstream risk. Attendees will learn how early regulatory and technical decisions shape long term success and why readiness must begin well before clinical milestones. The featured speakers will discuss why cryopreservation should be treated as a strategic regulatory decision, not simply a logistics or operational consideration. Attendees will share how to stage development intentionally to balance phase appropriate rigor with future regulatory and commercial expectations. The speakers will also share the importance of cross-functional alignment and experience in making defensible early decisions across regulatory and supply chain operations.

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early decisions can either accelerate or undermine the success of advanced therapy programs. From product conception through clinical and commercial scale, proactive planning is essential, especially for programs reliant on cryopreservation and complex manufacturing workflows. This webinar explores how early supply chain strategy decisions can help advanced therapy companies reduce regulatory risk, improve scalability and prepare for key development milestones.

This one-hour roundtable discussion will focus on how early-stage companies can build regulatory readiness from day one by aligning development strategy and supply chain considerations well before pivotal milestones. The featured speakers will explore key challenges and best practices to support success as programs evolve from preclinical development to clinical trials and beyond.

The webinar brings together regulatory and operational perspectives on the decisions that shape long-term program success, including shipping lanes, cryopreservation planning and manufacturing workflow considerations. Attendees will gain practical insights into common regulatory pitfalls and how early decisions around shipping lanes and cryopreservation can impact scalability.

Register for this webinar to learn how supply chain strategy can help advanced therapy programs build regulatory readiness, improve scalability and reduce downstream risk.

Join Lorraine Hicks, Supply Chain & Clinical Logistics Expert / Cell & Gene Therapy Specialist; Dominic Clarke, PhD, Associate Chief Scientific Officer, Cryoport, Inc. / Vice President - Technical Operations, Integricell®, Cryoport Systems; and Gwendolyn Erskine, Senior Director – Consulting Services, Cryoport Systems, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Prevent Advanced Therapy Program Delays with Early Supply Chain Strategy.

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