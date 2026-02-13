AI, Automation, and Sustainability Lead Packaging and Processing Trends According to PMMI Report

PACK EXPO East offers new equipment and digital tools that reflect the evolving manufacturing landscape.

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaging and processing manufacturers are investing in smarter equipment, automation, and sustainable solutions to address labor shortages, supply chain challenges, and rising customer expectations.

At PACK EXPO East 2026 (Feb. 17–19, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia), attendees will see how artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and flexible machinery are moving from experimentation to everyday tools that improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and support long-term growth.

"Manufacturers are focused on building operations that are more efficient, resilient, and adaptable," says Jorge Izquierdo, vice president of market development at PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. "The trends emerging across packaging and processing reflect a clear industry priority: doing more with less while maintaining quality, safety, and sustainability."

Top Packaging Trends

Artificial Intelligence

AI is becoming an important tool in both packaging and processing. It helps manufacturers work more efficiently, reduce equipment downtime, improve product quality, and deal with labor challenges. According to PMMI's 2026 report, Building an AI Advantage in Packaging Equipment, some of the biggest benefits of AI come from using it to share knowledge, predict maintenance needs, meet regulations, and make data easier to understand.

Instead of just testing AI, more companies are now using it in everyday operations. AI is helping optimize production lines, catch problems early, and support better decision-making, giving manufacturers an advantage as operations become more complex.

Sustainability

Sustainable packaging remains a major focus, with increased demand for recyclable, compostable, and lightweight solutions. Manufacturers are prioritizing packaging designs that support circular economy goals while maintaining shelf appeal and product protection.

Automation and Robotics

Robotics and automation are expanding quickly across packaging lines, helping reduce labor dependence and improve throughput. Case packing, palletizing, and pick-and-place applications are among the most widely adopted.

Flexible Packaging Growth

Flexible packaging formats, such as pouches, flow wraps, and stick packs, continue to gain market share due to their efficiency, convenience, and reduced material usage.

Modular and Quick-Change Packaging Equipment

Manufacturers are seeking packaging systems that enable faster changeovers, shorter production runs, and greater SKU variability. Equipment flexibility is becoming essential for meeting market demand.

Smart Packaging and Traceability Tools

Connected packaging solutions, including QR codes and digital labeling, are helping improve traceability, compliance, and consumer engagement while supporting transparency initiatives.

Top Processing Trends

Food Safety and Hygienic Equipment Design

Processing equipment is increasingly being engineered with sanitation in mind, supporting stricter food safety requirements and minimizing contamination risk through hygienic design principles.

Digitalization and Industry 4.0 Integration

Connected processing equipment, data analytics, and real-time monitoring tools are being used to improve visibility into performance, efficiency, and quality control.

Predictive Maintenance and Equipment Reliability

Predictive maintenance technologies are helping facilities reduce unplanned downtime by identifying wear, vibration, and performance issues before failures occur.

Energy and Water Efficiency

Sustainability efforts are driving investments in processing systems that reduce water use, optimize energy consumption, and support corporate environmental goals.

Gaining a Competitive Advantage

"Companies that embrace these trends are better prepared to work more efficiently, meet regulations, improve product quality, and stay competitive as market demands continue to grow," Izquierdo says.

Produced by PMMI, PACK EXPO East continues to serve as a key destination for packaging and processing professionals seeking the latest machinery, materials, and knowledge shaping the future of manufacturing. This year's show highlights major trends accelerating across the industry, including AI, automation, sustainability, digitalization, and equipment designed for greater flexibility and efficiency.

With 500 exhibitors, covering 125,000 net square feet of exhibit space, PACK EXPO East brings solutions for more than 40 vertical markets, including food and beverage, life sciences, cosmetics and personal care, and industrial and household chemicals.

PACK EXPO East features machinery that helps packaging and processing companies work faster, safer, and more efficiently. The show highlights live demos of equipment like automated machines, robotics, and flexible systems that are easier to change over between products. Attendees can see practical solutions designed to reduce downtime, improve quality, and support new packaging types and production needs.

New for 2026, PACK EXPO East introduces the Containers and Materials Pavilion, designed to help brand owners, package designers, and manufacturers explore the latest advances in paperboard, glass, metal, flexible, and resealable packaging.

In addition, the Reusable Packaging Pavilion, sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association, offers attendees expert guidance on best practices for adopting and optimizing reusable packaging systems.

"PACK EXPO East has become an essential event for packaging and processing professionals on the East Coast," says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. "The 2026 show brings together new features, practical education, and unmatched access to suppliers and solutions, giving attendees a clear advantage as they plan for the year ahead."

Education

PACK EXPO East 2026 offers a robust lineup of free educational programming, including Industry Speaks and Innovation Stage sessions led by industry experts and exhibitors. These sessions address timely topics such as AI, automation, operational efficiency, 2D barcodes, food safety, and sustainability, and provide actionable insights attendees can apply immediately.

Session highlights include:

AI and Automation in Labeling and Artwork Management: Are You Ready?

Presented by Bart Meersschaert, presales solution architect at Esko

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2:00 p.m.

Sustainable Packaging in Practice: The Good, the Hard, and the Necessary

Presented by Jessica Adkins, vice president, corporate responsibility, safety & quality at Bonduelle Americas

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 1:30 p.m.

Building an AI Advantage in Processing and Packaging Operations

Presented by Jorge Izquierdo, vice president, market development at PMMI

Thursday, Feb. 19, 11:00 a.m.

The show will feature two sessions on Sunrise 2027.

Unlocking Sunrise 2027: How Tech Providers Can Lead the 2D Revolution

Presented by Steven Keddie, senior director, Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) and SME lead at GS1 Global Office and Andrew Morehead, director of global standards at GS1 US

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 11:30 a.m.

Preparing for GS1 Sunrise 2027: A Perspective on the Retail Industry's Next Evolution

Presented by Clay Ryan, head of worldwide business development for Amazon Transparency

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2:30 p.m.

A Must-Attend Event for Industry Professionals

From executives and engineers to brand managers and package designers, PACK EXPO East is where decision-makers come to evaluate solutions, exchange ideas, and move projects forward. With planning tools like My Show Planner, the PACK EXPO East Mobile App, and visual category search, attendees can maximize their time on the show floor and connect with the right partners faster.

For more information and to register, visit www.packexpoeast.com.

