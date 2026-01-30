PMMI Launches SMB FastTrack Program to Support Growth of Small and Medium-Sized Manufacturers

New PACK EXPO East 2026 initiative streamlines access to technology, education, and business resources tailored for SMBs.

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMB FastTrack, a new program designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) quickly find solutions, resources, and connections to support business growth will debut at PACK EXPO East 2026 (Feb. 17–19; Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia). The program simplifies show planning while improving access to SMB-friendly exhibitors and education.

SMB FastTrack was developed to serve the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses. The program uses intuitive planning tools and visual identifiers to help attendees efficiently connect with exhibitors, educational sessions, and business resources aligned with their scale and growth goals.

Exhibitors participating in SMB FastTrack will be designated with SMB Friendly icons in the online exhibitor directory and on the show floor, signaling offerings such as flexible financing, discounts, or additional services designed for SMBs. Attendees searching for machinery can easily identify exhibitors with machinery on-site by looking for the gear icon in the directory.

Education at PACK EXPO East 2026 will include a dedicated SMB-focused learning track, with sessions designed for teams and covering key topics such as workforce development, artificial intelligence, food safety, digital manufacturing, lean operations, cost-effective packaging solutions, startup supply chain strategies, and scalable technologies. SMB-friendly designations will also appear in the online session directory to help attendees quickly identify relevant programming.

"The SMB FastTrack Program removes barriers to innovation by connecting SMBs directly with the solutions, resources, and partners they need most," says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI.

SMB FastTrack connects attendees to integrated tools and resources that simplify planning and enhance the show experience. Through a single landing page, participants can access curated directories of SMB-friendly suppliers, recommended educational sessions, and planning tools such as the Sustainability Solutions Finder and Visual Category Search. My Show Planner further supports this ecosystem by enabling attendees to organize exhibitors, sessions, and events, schedule meetings in advance, and drive meaningful connections before, during, and after the show.

In addition, for the first time, the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce will be on-site at PACK EXPO East, sharing regional business resources and services to help companies grow and succeed.

"We're putting planning power into the hands of attendees by ensuring every minute at PACK EXPO East leads to meaningful business outcomes," Thompson adds. "PACK EXPO East isn't just about technology — it's about relationships. The SMB FastTrack Program makes those connections easier to establish and more impactful."

PACK EXPO East also introduces two AI-powered tools to make finding packaging and processing solutions faster and easier. AI Category Search lets users type in a solution or upload an image of their end product to receive recommended product categories that link directly to relevant exhibitors. AI Search Pilot provides AI-generated, step-by-step packaging and/or processing guidance based on an end product, with each step linking to matching exhibitor categories.

PACK EXPO East will feature approximately 500 exhibitors with solutions for over 40 vertical markets. As the East Coast's premier packaging and processing event, the show will showcase innovations in automation, efficiency, sustainability, and materials across industries, including food and beverage, life sciences, cosmetics and personal care, and industrial and household chemicals.

Additional new show features include the Containers and Materials Pavilion, showcasing recyclable, biodegradable, and e-commerce packaging solutions, and the Incubator Hub. Presented in partnership with Ben Franklin Technology Partners, the Incubator Hub will spotlight innovative Pennsylvania-based startups and entrepreneurs, featuring next-generation technologies, solutions, and ideas that are shaping the future of packaging and processing.

Returning show floor destinations include the Reusable Packaging Pavilion and the Association Partner Pavilion. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Workforce Development Pavilion, where colleges, universities, and industry partners will share resources to help build and strengthen the packaging and processing workforce, including training opportunities through PMMI U.

Beyond the exhibits, PACK EXPO East offers a robust lineup of educational and networking opportunities, including free Innovation Stage and Industry Speaks presentations, the Taste of Philly Opening Reception, the Young Professionals Networking Reception, the Packaging & Processing Women's Leadership Network Reception, and the new Philly Snack Stop, offering daily networking on the show floor. Attendees can also discover new solutions, connect with industry peers, and gain valuable insights at Vision 2030—an unparalleled immersive forum tailored for leaders and decision-makers in the packaging and processing sectors (separate registration required).

PACK EXPO East brings together decision-makers and innovators to exchange ideas, evaluate solutions, and drive business forward. Its first-quarter timing provides a head start on 2026 projects, and its East Coast location makes it easy for teams to attend.

For more information and to register, visit www.packexpoeast.com.

