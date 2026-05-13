AI Backlash Grows Across US, UK, and Canada: More Customers Reject Bots for Human Support in 2026

New research in the US, UK, and Canada shows attitudes toward AI in customer service are worsening, with more customers rejecting bots, losing trust, and choosing human support.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswerConnect, a leader in business services and software, has released new research revealing a growing consumer backlash against AI in customer service across the US, UK, and Canada. Comparing findings from October 2025 to April 2026, the 6,000-person study shows declining trust in AI, rising frustration, and an increased preference for speaking to real people.

Download the full 2026 AI Customer Service Attitudes Report at https://www.answerconnect.com/pledge-people-not-bots.

Natalie Ruiz, CEO of AnswerConnect, shares insights on what consumers really think about AI in customer service. The results are clear. People want to talk to real people. Speed Speed New customer service research from AnswerConnect shows that 85% would rather speak to a real person than AI when contacting a business, up from 83% last year.

While businesses continue to invest heavily in AI, the data shows the customer experience may be moving in the opposite direction.

Preference for speaking to a real person has increased from 83% to 85%, while those preferring AI has dropped from 7% to just 5%. At the same time, frustration with AI agents has risen from 54% to 59%, and more customers now say they would hang up if connected to AI (29% → 31%).

"Businesses are racing to automate, but customers are pushing back," said Natalie Ruiz, CEO, AnswerConnect. "What we're seeing now is a clear shift. People aren't just frustrated by AI, they're actively rejecting it in favor of human interaction."

This new customer service research highlights a widening gap between business investment in AI and customer expectations:

57% say their trust in a business would decrease if it predominantly uses AI for customer service (up from 53%)





70% believe customer service would get worse if humans were removed in favor of AI (up from 65%)





73% say they would be more loyal to companies that use real people for all service interactions (up from 69%)

These findings suggest that while AI may promise efficiency, it is increasingly creating friction, damaging trust, and driving customers away.

"AI isn't failing because of the technology, it's failing because it removes what customers value most: being understood," Ruiz said. "When businesses replace people with bots, they risk losing not just satisfaction, but loyalty and revenue."

The research also shows deeper concerns emerging beyond the customer experience. Comfort with AI is declining, concerns around data privacy are increasing, and more people believe AI is negatively impacting creativity and problem-solving.

Ruiz added, "The opportunity for businesses isn't to remove humans, it's to use AI to support them. The companies that win will be the ones that keep people at the center of the customer experience."

To see the full report, visit https://www.answerconnect.com/pledge-people-not-bots.

About AnswerConnect

Voted #1 answering service by Forbes, AnswerConnect integrates advanced technology with genuine human interaction, supporting businesses across the US, UK, and Canada to connect with their customers 24/7. Our research is based on a OnePoll survey of 6,000 consumers across the US, UK, and Canada conducted in May 2026. Find out more at answerconnect.com

SOURCE AnswerConnect