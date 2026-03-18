FCC Call Center Proposal Could Accelerate AI in Customer Service - Threatening Human Jobs

Survey Shows 83% of Consumers Prefer Speaking With a Human Over AI

PORTLAND, Ore., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is considering new rules requiring customer service agents to be based in the United States, with the proposition that Americans receive better support when speaking with someone in the same country. However, customer communications provider AnswerConnect warns the FCC that its proposal could unintentionally accelerate the adoption of AI-powered customer service rather than creating more jobs. This has been shown to lead to negative customer service experiences.

AnswerConnect warns the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that its proposed call center rules could accelerate AI-powered customer service instead of creating US jobs – despite 83% of consumers preferring to speak with a real person.

AnswerConnect has submitted formal comments to the FCC, urging regulators to ensure proposed rules support human-driven customer service. Read the full recommendation: https://www.answerconnect.com/blog/news/fcc-call-center-proposal-ai-risk/

The AI Loophole

The proposal discourages offshore agents without incentivizing companies to hire US-based human agents. According to AnswerConnect CEO Natalie Ruiz, this gap could drive businesses toward AI instead of expanding job opportunities .

"Instead of bringing customer service jobs back to the US, the rules will likely accelerate a massive shift toward AI-dominant customer service. And that's not what consumers want," said Ruiz.

AnswerConnect recently conducted a survey of 6,000 consumers in partnership with research firm OnePoll. The results highlight strong demand for human interaction in customer service:

83% of consumers prefer speaking with a real person rather than AI

1 in 3 would hang up if they reached an AI system

"People call a business because they need help solving a problem quickly," Ruiz added. "They don't want to fight through automated systems. They want someone who shows empathy, understands their situation, and can resolve it."

Security Concerns Won't Disappear

Another aspect of the FCC proposal is requiring certain sensitive transactions, such as password resets or sharing bank information, to occur only in the US. This is to reduce the risk of fraud, which it says is more common in offshore interactions. AnswerConnect warns that this will not solve the issue.

"If businesses replace human agents with AI, the risk doesn't go away; it just moves," Ruiz states. "Sensitive tasks require judgment, adaptive questioning, and fraud detection. All things AI struggles with. Humans are adept at spotting issues and adapting,"

AnswerConnect's survey shows that consumers distrust AI, with 67% of respondents saying they did not want AI to have access to their personal information.

A Better Path Forward

To protect consumers' preferences for human interaction, AnswerConnect urges the FCC to focus on policies that encourage human roles in customer service. The regulations should close loopholes that allow companies to default to AI, and incentivize businesses to maintain predominantly human customer service agents.

Read AnswerConnect's full response to the FCC proposal: https://www.answerconnect.com/blog/news/fcc-call-center-proposal-ai-risk/

About AnswerConnect

Voted #1 answering service by Forbes, AnswerConnect integrates advanced technology with genuine human interaction, supporting businesses across the US, UK, and Canada to connect with their customers 24/7. Find out more at answerconnect.com

SOURCE AnswerConnect