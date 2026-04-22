Earth Day Milestone: 2 Million Trees Planted as AnswerConnect Shows the Power of Corporate Climate Action

AnswerConnect's commitment to planting trees proves businesses can deliver lasting environmental and social impact.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Earth Day 2026, AnswerConnect, a leader in business services across the US, Canada, and UK, announced that its One Tree One Planet initiative has planted 2 million trees, demonstrating how sustainability can be built into day-to-day business practices.

The company has released a video to celebrate the forests, communities, and people behind its 2 million trees. To learn more, visit https://www.answerconnect.com/blog/mission-values/2-million-trees/

AnswerConnect plants one tree for every customer, every month. It’s a simple idea with a lasting impact; restoring land, supporting communities, and creating a future that goes beyond business. Speed Speed

Demonstrating How Business Can Be a Force for Good

AnswerConnect plants one tree for every customer and employee every month, marking its dedication to reforestation and climate action. The initiative reflects a longstanding commitment to embedding business sustainability into daily operations.

More than a one-time initiative, the program is designed to grow continuously, with each new customer and employee contributing to its mission to give back to the planet.

"We're a company built on human connection, and that extends beyond our customers and team," said Natalie Ruiz, CEO of AnswerConnect. "Planting trees is one small way we invest in the world we all share."

Collaborating With Environmental Organizations Across the Globe

The program is in partnership with a range of tree planters, including Friends of Pando, White Bark Pine Ecosystem, Save the Redwoods League, and, most notably, its core tree partner, Trees for the Future. The work carried out supports reforestation efforts that restore degraded land, strengthen local ecosystems, and help tackle carbon emissions, while also supporting farming communities in East Africa through agroforestry initiatives.

"Two million trees isn't just planting, it represents so much more," said Tim McLellan, CEO, Trees for the Future, "It's thousands of farmers adopting sustainable land practices, it's wildlife returning, microclimates developing, community livelihoods expanding, and carbon being sequestered."

The impact of two million trees planted:

Forest area created: ~4,000 acres (approximately 3,000 football fields)

~4,000 acres (approximately 3,000 football fields) Carbon removed: ~44,000 metric tons of CO₂ per year (equivalent to removing 9,500 cars from the road)

~44,000 metric tons of CO₂ per year (equivalent to removing 9,500 cars from the road) Oxygen produced: Supporting nearly 320,000 people annually

Supporting nearly 320,000 people annually Resource equivalence: Comparable to the production of roughly 100 million books

Proving Long-Term Corporate Sustainability is Possible and Scalable

With growing pressure on businesses to act sustainably, AnswerConnect shows how corporate social responsibility can be integrated into core operations in a way that lasts.

"What makes this milestone significant isn't just the number, it's the consistency behind it," said Ruiz of AnswerConnect. "It marks our commitment to treating sustainability as part of how our business runs, not as a separate initiative."

By building reforestation into its business model, the company has created a scalable framework for corporate climate action. Through planting trees and building partnerships that support communities and ecosystems around the world, AnswerConnect is committed to creating long-term impact that extends beyond its business and into the future.

AnswerConnect has released a video showcasing the forests, communities, and the initiative's long-term impact. Visit https://www.answerconnect.com/blog/mission-values/2-million-trees/ to watch and learn more.

About AnswerConnect

Voted #1 answering service by Forbes, AnswerConnect integrates advanced technology with genuine human interaction, supporting businesses across the US, UK, and Canada to connect with their customers 24/7. Find out more at answerconnect.com

SOURCE AnswerConnect