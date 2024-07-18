AI, cybersecurity highlight the innovative IT services and solutions on display at CompTIA ChannelCon 2024 Technology Vendor Fair

Over 170 exhibitors expected at three-day conference in Atlanta

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 170 technology product vendors and distributors will be on hand for the Technology Vendor Fair at CompTIA ChannelCon 2024, the tech industry's premier annual conference presented by CompTIA, the leading association for the tech industry and its workforce. This year's event runs July 30 through Aug. 1 in Atlanta.

"One of the unique and popular aspects of ChannelCon is the Technology Vendor Fair," said MJ Shoer, chief community officer, CompTIA. "This year, we are excited to have our largest vendor fair ever, with 174 booths."

Nearly half the exhibitors at the technology fair will showcase the latest cybersecurity solutions, showing support for CompTIA Community's efforts toward growing cybersecurity resiliency in the IT industry. Other vendors will share the latest artificial intelligence (AI) products and information to advance MSP organizations across AI's ever-evolving landscape.

"What makes this unique is that CompTIA Community vendor members receive their booth as part of their membership and every booth is the same size, creating a comfortable and level playing field for attendees to engage with exhibitors," Shoer added. "This vendor-neutral environment provides a unique way for attendees to get an up-close look at the latest products and services that are driving productivity and profitability. This year's theme, 'Sync In,' is all about networking and partnering to bring innovative solutions to market that enable businesses of all types and sizes to reach their goals."

Cybersecurity and AI exhibitors include:

CyberQP (booth #1102) provides privileged access management for MSPs, including protecting customer admin accounts and securing customers' identities.

Cyrisma (booth #110) optimizes cyber risk management with a multi-feature SaaS platform, allowing businesses to understand and respond to cyber risk with speed and efficiency.

DefensX (booth #603) protects users from sophisticated cybersecurity attacks by isolating threats from reaching end-point devices such as desktops, laptops and smartphones.

MSPbots.ai (booth #1103), a leader in proactive intelligence for MSPs, empowers businesses for smarter decision-making by streamlining operations through automation.

Sxipher (booth #805) uses AI penetration testing to help MSPs perform autonomous third-party tests, providing advanced assessments and client control.

The full list of exhibitors is at https://events.rdmobile.com/Exhibitors/Index/17665.

ChannelCon will feature a mix of collaborative sessions from leading technology experts offering insight into the latest business challenges and growth opportunities. Sessions include education in four areas: Cybersecurity, MSP Success, Vendor Education, and Community Forums. Complete details and registration options are available at CompTIA ChannelCon 2024.

