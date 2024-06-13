AI Development Accelerates: Market Watch on Emerging AI Innovations

USA News Group Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of artificial intelligence (AI) is unfolding before our eyes. Actions made today will undoubtedly pave the way for the AI road ahead, with calls for more AI regulation, energy and grid security, and AI employee protections. All the while, investment in AI is surging, with Generative AI Venture Capital Investment on track to reach $12 billion in 2024, according to analysts at EY. Meanwhile McKinsey is predicting that generative AI alone could generate $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion in value across industries. This is why the market is keen on monitoring the advancements of AI developers, including Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

With rapid advancements in deep machine learning, Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) has rebranded and shifted its market focus. The company is now directing its state-of-the-art GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning) technology towards crucial sectors such as advertising, gaming, and neural networks.

Their ongoing development of GEM is working toward enabling businesses to create custom object detection and visual information systems, harnessing the full potential of neural networks. Scope AI's strategic efforts aim to transform the fields of advertising personalization, gaming enhancements, and the various applications of neural networks.

Recently, Scope AI has unveiled significant enhancements to GEM, aimed at improving services for advertising agencies and the gaming sector. These upgrades allow GEM to refine advertising content and boost gameplay experiences with sophisticated neural network features. The improvements also strengthen the platform's object visual recognition capabilities, enabling businesses to gain more profound insights and deploy more accurate solutions. With better object detection and visual information systems, advertisers can more effectively analyze consumer behavior and optimize their campaigns, while game developers can craft more engaging and immersive user experiences.

"We're very pleased at how seamless we were able to streamline, enhance, and strengthen our platform with the latest performance and security upgrades made to our infrastructure," said Sean Prescott, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Scope. "The next generation of our platform will set us apart in what kind of data and its sensitivity we can process and store. It's a potential game-changer for the industry."

Scope AI has introduced significant upgrades to their GEM platform, aiming to revolutionize the advertising and gaming industries with new advanced features and deeper insights. The intuitive web interface of GEM allows users—from developers to large enterprises—to easily implement sophisticated object detection systems and develop real-time neural network models.

In the advertising sector, GEM's enhanced visual recognition technology facilitates the creation of highly targeted and engaging advertisements. This advancement leads to more efficient ad spending and higher customer engagement levels, transforming how ads are crafted and delivered.

For the gaming industry, Scope AI's GEM platform is set to redefine player experiences. By analyzing player behavior through neural networks, GEM customizes gameplay and recommendations, providing developers with critical insights to improve game design, enhance player retention, and generate new revenue streams. These upgrades position GEM as a crucial tool for both industries, offering innovative solutions and driving forward technological progress.

In what seems to be a controversial move, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is reportedly set to use social media posts from Europe to train its Llama large language models. In an interview with Reuters, Meta's top policy executive said that the company uses public Facebook and Instagram posts to train its Llama models, while excluding private posts and messages shared only with friends.

Also noteworthy, is a CNBC report that claims an investment firm called IFiAI that uses IBM's Watsonx to help make projections about the short-term directions of stocks, has predicted big upside in Meta Platforms in the coming month. One of the new announcements already shared this month, is the plan for Meta to introduce free AI chatbots on its popular WhatsApp messenger platform.

"They need to find a way to show investors with some degree of conviction that there is a there there," said Mark Shmulik, an analyst for Bernstein. "An AI-powered chatbot inside of business messaging feels like a great place to deploy it. You might be able to find product market fit sooner than you will on smart glasses."

Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) launched a flurry of announcements in May that demonstrated the tech giant's ambitions to beef up its AI search and chatbot options. Google's latest innovations include the addition of Flash to its Gemini 1.5 AI model family, designed to be faster and more cost-effective. Another breakthrough is Project Astra, a prototype capable of conversing with users about anything their smartphone camera captures in real time. Additionally, Google has introduced search results organized under AI-generated headlines.

"This is a moment of growth and opportunity," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, when asked if the AI updates could risk Google's profitable business.

Additionally, Google is introducing AI Overviews to all U.S. users for its search function this week, following extensive public testing since last year's I/O event. This feature leverages generative AI to compile information and address more complex queries that lack straightforward answers on the web.

"The AI Overviews launch reception this week will be an indicator of how well Google can adapt its Search product to meet the demands of the generative AI era," said Jacob Bourne, analyst of eMarketer. "To maintain its competitive edge and satisfy investors, Google will need to focus on translating its AI innovations into profitable products and services at scale."

After an outcry regarding privacy concerns, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently backtracked on a plan to have its new AI-powered PCs utilize a "Recall" feature that would capture and store screenshots of users' desktop activities. Moving on from the controversy, it appears Microsoft is now considering a big new software bundle plan to monetize AI features in its popular productivity software suite Microsoft 365, according to sources as reported by Business Insider.

Meanwhile, the market is paying close attention to an ongoing investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding a deal with AI startup Inflection. The FTC is investigating whether Microsoft's investment in Inflection should have been classified as an acquisition that the company failed to disclose to the government, according to a source reported by CNN.

"Our agreements with Inflection gave us the opportunity to recruit individuals at Inflection AI and build a team capable of accelerating Microsoft Copilot, while enabling Inflection to continue pursuing its independent business and ambition as an AI studio," said a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to CNN, adding that the company is "confident" it has complied with its reporting obligations.

For eCommerce and data center giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), its subsidiary Amazon CloudWatch recently announced the general availability of natural language query generation powered by generative AI for Logs Insights and Metrics Insights. This feature allows users to effortlessly create queries within the context of their logs and metrics data using plain language. By streamlining the query generation process, it enables the user to quickly derive insights from observability data without requiring deep knowledge of the query language.

Amazon's subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS) also recently debuted 2 new AI certifications to train more people and give them an edge in the pursuit of the growing number of in-demand cloud jobs. The AWS certifications include the AWS Certified AI Practitioner foundation-level certification, and the AWS Certified Machine Learning Engineer – Associate certification for individuals with at least a year of experience building, deploying, and maintaining AI and ML solutions on AWS. To date, AWS provides over 100 courses and learning resources in AI, ML, and generative AI through AWS Skill Builder and AWS Educate, equipping learners for the future of work.

