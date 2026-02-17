Gold Demand Shatters Records as Producers Post Historic Results

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary – Gold is trading above US$5,000 per ounce in February 2026, holding at levels that would have seemed implausible a year ago. Fibonacci analysis now projects a base case of US$6,100, with Wells Fargo raising its forecast to US$6,100 to US$6,300 and JPMorgan targeting US$6,300[1]. The supply side of the equation is equally significant: S&P Global confirmed a 10 million metric tonne copper supply deficit by 2040, with demand projected to reach 42 million metric tonnes as AI infrastructure and defense spending accelerate faster than new mines can be permitted[2]. Against that backdrop, GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH), Orla Mining (TSX: OLA), Lundin Gold (TSX: LUG), TRX Gold (TSX: TRX), and Aya Gold & Silver (TSX: AYA) are advancing gold assets across the Americas, Africa, and Morocco.

Gold's bull market has been building for over a year. Prices rose approximately 70% in 2025, the strongest annual performance since the 1970s, underpinned by central bank purchases of roughly 850 tonnes and Q4 2025 retail ETF inflows exceeding 280 tonnes[3]. Global gold demand exceeded 5,000 tonnes for the first time in history last year, lifting the total value of consumption to US$555 billion, a 45% increase year over year[4]. For producers, record gold prices are translating directly into expanded margins, increased dividends, and accelerated exploration budgets. For explorers, the math is straightforward: every confirmed ounce in the ground is worth significantly more today than it was twelve months ago.

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has confirmed gold mineralization in bedrock at its Copeçal West Target in Brazil, with the first-ever drilling at the high-priority zone returning 39 meters at 0.11 g/t gold from 58 meters depth in unweathered rock. That interval, from hole COPE-PDH-008, included 3 meters grading 0.30 g/t gold and represents the first confirmation that the broad surface gold anomaly at Copeçal is sourced from a mineralized system in fresh bedrock beneath a thick saprolite layer that had previously masked the geology below. All four holes drilled at the Western Target intersected anomalous gold. Hole COPE-PDH-006 returned 7 meters at 0.46 g/t gold, including 1 meter at 1.21 g/t. Hole COPE-PDH-007 cut 28 meters at 0.14 g/t gold with a 1-meter intercept grading 1.04 g/t. Hole COPE-PDH-005 hit 30 meters at 0.16 g/t gold from surface, including 22 meters at 0.20 g/t. The consistency of anomalous gold across all four holes validates the company's exploration model and provides a strong foundation for follow-up drilling designed to vector toward higher-grade zones at depth and along strike.

"These latest drill results represent a major milestone for the Copeçal Project," stated Robert Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "For the first time, we have confirmed gold anomalism in fresh bedrock beneath the thick saprolite profile that previously masked the system. Importantly, these are the first holes ever drilled at the Western Target, and the results provide strong confidence that the robust surface geochemical anomaly is sourced from an underlying mineralized system."

The Copeçal Gold Project sits within the Alta Floresta Mineral Province, a Paleoproterozoic belt in Brazil's Juruena Gold Province where GoldHaven Resources holds 3,681 hectares. The region is recognized for hosting multiple gold and copper occurrences, and the company previously completed its inaugural diamond drilling program at Copeçal's East Target, where nine holes totaling 1,085.7 meters discovered bornite, suggesting potential for a substantial gold-copper system.

Beyond Brazil, GoldHaven Resources has confirmed anomalous tungsten mineralization at its Magno Property in British Columbia, where the 2025 surface program returned bonanza silver grades up to 2,370 grams per tonne and tungsten values reaching 6,550 ppm across multiple skarn zones. The company also confirmed high-grade copper at its Three Guardsmen Project, with surface sampling returning up to 15.85% copper. GoldHaven now controls 133,186 hectares across proven mining jurisdictions, with all projects supported by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at:

https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Orla Mining (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) has achieved record quarterly production in Q4 2025, propelling the company above the 300,000-ounce threshold for the first time in its history. The company produced 300,620 ounces of gold for the full year, exceeding revised annual guidance. The Musselwhite mine contributed 203,856 attributable ounces, surpassing the top end of its guidance range.

"Thanks to the effort and dedication of our people across the business, we successfully exceeded our annual production guidance, delivering more than 300,000 ounces for the first time in our history," said Jason Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orla Mining.

Looking ahead, the company has issued 2026 production guidance of 340,000 to 360,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $1,550 to $1,750 per ounce sold. Orla Mining also announced an inaugural quarterly dividend of US$0.015 per share, reflecting growing confidence in sustained cash flow generation.

Lundin Gold (TSX: LUG) has provided 2026 production guidance of 475,000 to 525,000 ounces of gold from its Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador, with mill throughput increasing to 5,500 tonnes per day. Cash operating costs are projected at $900 to $960 per ounce, with all-in sustaining costs of $1,110 to $1,170 per ounce sold.

"2026 marks an important step forward for Lundin Gold as we continue to unlock the full potential of Fruta del Norte and its extensions," said Jamie Beck, President and CEO of Lundin Gold. "With increased throughput to 5,500 tonnes per day, sustained free cash flow generation, and the largest exploration program in our history, we are positioning the Company for long-term growth."

The company is launching an $85 million exploration campaign, its largest to date, with 133,000 metres of drilling planned for 2026. Lundin Gold will continue paying quarterly dividends of $0.30 per share alongside a variable dividend based on at least 50% of normalized free cash flow.

TRX Gold (TSX: TRX) (NYSE American: TRX) has reported record first quarter 2026 results from its Buckreef Gold Mine in Tanzania, pouring 6,597 ounces of gold and selling 6,492 ounces at an average realized price of $3,860 per ounce. The quarter generated revenue of $25.1 million, gross profit of $14.2 million representing a 57% margin, and EBITDA of $13.2 million at a 53% margin.

"In Q1, we once again delivered record results, in line with guidance shared last quarter, pouring a record 6,597 ounces of gold and selling 6,492 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $3,860 per ounce, generating revenue of $25.1 million," said Stephen Mullowney, CEO of TRX Gold.

The company is advancing a processing plant expansion from 2,000 tonnes per day to over 3,000 tonnes per day, which is expected to boost annual production beyond 62,000 ounces based on a recent PEA. The ROM stockpile grew from 15,162 ounces of contained gold in August 2025 to 22,891 ounces post-Q1 2026.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX: AYA) has provided its 2026 outlook and strategic priorities, targeting production of 6.2 to 6.8 million silver-equivalent ounces across its operations in Morocco. The Zgounder mine is expected to produce 5.2 to 5.8 million ounces of silver at an average cash cost of $21.50 per ounce. Planned capital expenditures total $36 million with an additional $60 million allocated to exploration.

"2025 was a pivotal year for Aya, marked by the successful completion of key milestones across production, development, and exploration, positioning the company to deliver record financial results," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO of Aya Gold & Silver.

The company is executing a 230,000-metre drilling program in 2026, including 200,000 metres at the Boumadine project for resource conversion. Aya Gold & Silver enters the year with a robust balance sheet and a supportive market environment for precious metals, focusing on disciplined execution to deliver strong margins and advance long-term value creation.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/goh-profile/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY"), who has been paid a fee for an advertising campaign. MIQ has not been paid a fee for GoldHaven Resources Corp. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns BAY. There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of GoldHaven Resources Corp. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by GoldHaven Resources Corp. The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document have been reviewed and approved by two Qualified Persons (QPs). The Copeçal Technical Report identifies Jean-Marc Lopez, B.Sc., FAusIMM, as the Qualified Person responsible for the report. The report "GoldHaven Resources Completes Summer Exploration Programs" states that the technical information has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person and Country Manager of GoldHaven. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES:

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838876/5801143/USA_News_Group_Logo.jpg