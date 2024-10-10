AI-Enabled EchoVideo Transforms Global Learning Outcomes

BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions series "Beyond the Code" features the story of Arabic speaking Bradford University biomedical student realizing medical school dreams through EchoVideo.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most comprehensive, global SaaS platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment, is celebrating World Inclusivity Day in a featured story produced and distributed by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions and available for viewing at https://echo360.com/echoeco/, the company's portal for social, environmental impact. The story is part of the BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions new "Beyond the Code" series that uncovers the ways AI is impacting lives across business, education and healthcare markets, including how it can make those markets more sustainable.

The five-minute film tells the story of Osama, a biomedical student at the University of Bradford, England, who moved from Khartoum, Sudan to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a medical professional. EchoVideo helped Osama build professional competency and a sense of belonging by allowing him to engage with class content in both Arabic and English, deepening his understanding of medical terminology while making cultural connections.

"All people [at Bradford] are different, but the thing that unites people is language," said Osama. "As my mother tongue is Arabic, sometimes English is complicated for me. I didn't want that to affect my education and ability to integrate and feel included with life at university."

"Students have fed back that they have found EchoVideo invaluable in their learning," Dr. Richard Nelson, Senior Digital Learning Developer at the University of Bradford, shares in the film. "Students that I've talked to say they couldn't live without it basically; it makes their learning experience so much better."

"Like all solutions within our Echosystem™, EchoVideo is designed to deliver on Echo360's commitment to creating the highest standards of accessibility, flexibility and modularity to help all learners realize the transformations they seek, with AI accelerating our reach and impact to that commitment," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and CEO. "Osama's story is illustrative of how Echo360 is transforming global learning outcomes, in this instance, delivering culturally accurate, relevant transcriptions of medical lessons that lead to life-or-death decisions. That's why the University of Bradford, and so many of our customers around the world, trust EchoVideo to ensure every learner can achieve their learning transformation, regardless of language or accent."

About Echo360

Echo360 is the leading interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Built for the cloud and grounded in principles of learning equity, evidence, and engagement, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record and consume content, give and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey. For more information visit www.echo360.com.

About Partnership on AI

