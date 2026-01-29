Echo360 2026 Global e3 Tech Grants Program to Advance Equity, Engagement & Evidence in Learning

Awards double for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic Serving Institutions, and Career &

Technical Education Programs

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the global leader in transformative learning and AI-powered education technology with the Echosystem™, has opened its annual global "e3" grants program offering over $100,000 in grants to educators and trainers advancing equity, engagement, and evidence in learning environments.

Now in its fifth year, the program awards grants globally across two categories:

EchoImpact Grants

Up to $2,000 USD in research funding

For instructors or trainers currently using one or more Echosystem solutions

Support research on how Echosystem solutions impact equity, evidence, and engagement in any learning environment.

EchoInnovation Grants

Up to $5,000 USD Value in Kind (VIK)

Available for EchoVideo, EchoInk, EchoEngage, EchoExam, or GoReact

For institutions or organizations seeking to implement an innovative software solution while advancing equity, evidence, and engagement

Double awards for HBCUs, HSIs, and CTE programs

Echo360 recognizes the funding inequities facing Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), as well as the vital role Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs provide in addressing labor shortages. In response, grant awards are doubled with up to $4,000 for EchoImpact awards, and up to $10,000 value in kind for EchoInnovation awards for these institutions.

"These expanded awards are about accelerating impact and better learning outcomes," said Murad Velani, Echo360's President and Chief Executive Officer. "By doubling support for eligible applicants, we're investing in learning innovation where more learners can fully participate and succeed."

In 2025, Echo360 awarded 29 grants to organizations around the globe. Recipients included Loyola Marymount University, Forsyth Technical Community College, Capital University, University of Nebraska Medical Center, University of Houston Clear Lake, and University of Queensland.

"Our Echo360 Impact Grant supported the translation of clinical knowledge into accessible, video-based learning tools, bridging classroom preparation with real-world practice in our student-run free clinic," said M. Nicole Martino, Ph.D., OTR, L, Assistant Professor of University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Allied Health Professions.

More information, deadlines and applications can be found at https://echo360.com/company/grants/.

About Echo360

Echo360 is the global edtech leader enabling transformative learning experiences for education and business through the AI-enriched Echosystem™, the world's first and only enterprise Learning Transformation Platform™ (LTP™). Serving over 2,000 customers and over 5 million learners, instructors, trainers, and frontline workers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Echo360 integrates content creation (EchoInk™), video management (EchoVideo™), engagement (EchoEngage™), and assessment (EchoExam™) — now extended by GoReact's AI-powered video-based skill assessment and feedback. Learn more at www.echo360.com.

