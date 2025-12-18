AI Enhancements Result in Massive Savings for Custom Software Clients

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, announces new findings on how AI is impacting custom software development. This release follows the firm's recent announcement on AI in web design and development and continues its ongoing series examining real-world AI applications. The firm has been experimenting with utilizing AI to develop custom software for years, testing a wide range of approaches. Their clients are already seeing massive savings, and the advantages appearing across multiple stages of a project.

Artificial Intelligence can now handle the creation of logic required to achieve development objectives and can deliver that logic much faster than a developer. Traditionally, developers approach problems with their own unique logic patterns. AI brings yet another logic pattern into the mix, one that gets handled differently during the actual coding process.

The process starts with feeding AI clear direction on what needs to be done so the output is close to the required result. Engineers then test that code, confirm it performs as expected, make any needed tweaks or loop the AI back in to adjust the logic. This shift reduces the large block of work in the middle of projects, compressing it dramatically. Overall timelines are often reduced by 30 to 40 percent.

The Digital WOW's Executive Vice President (EVP), Chuck Konga, explains the impact of these changes. "In the past, let's assume a custom software project would have taken two years to fully deploy - even with staged deployments where phase one is delivered in six months, phase two at one year mark, phase three at 18 months, and then final delivery at year two. What we're seeing now is that even with projects of that significant scale... the timeline can be cut dramatically with AI. You're looking at complex systems delivered in potentially just a little over a year. Maybe even as much as a 40 percent reduction in timeline. This results in significant savings for clients as well as clients being able to get to market before their competitors. It's really possible now to get software to market sometimes in approximately half the time it used to take".

R&D leadership reports similar gains. EVP Harsh Singh states,

"Our team's been researching the infancy impacts of AI for the better part of five years. We've been positioning for this on a number of different fronts, including software. Our team is excited to not only save our clients' time, but also save our clients' money. We can deliver amazing systems at prices that have never been seen before in the history of our firm and the industry. Anyone thinking, should I do custom software or should I just buy something off the shelf, should absolutely do custom software at this point because it is so much more intuitive to your firm, and now you are going to pay so much less and get done much faster. Off the shelf stuff is not going to do what you need it to do. It comes with a lot of stuff you do not need. Custom software gives you exactly what you need, and now the costs and timelines are significantly reduced."

Across The Digital WOW's service vertical, the custom software is showing the strongest results for clients. The reported advantages include 30% to 40% time and cost savings are jaw dropping. The firm notes a dramatic narrowing of the gap between off-the-shelf and custom solutions for business owners and decision makers to seriously consider.

Off-the-shelf tools, once far cheaper, are now slightly less expensive than custom solutions, while custom systems provide seamless alignment with a firm's requirements. As a result, business decision making is shifting rapidly in favor of custom software.

About The Digital WOW

The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net is a full service digital agency with over twenty five years of experience serving clients across the United States. The company provides custom software development, digital marketing programs, website design and development, and related digital services under one roof. Having served 1000+ clients, the company focuses on measurable results, service consistency, and strategic guidance that helps clients stay competitive in their industries.

