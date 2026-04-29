Global Clean Energy Inc. Highlights Flamelit's Proven AI Delivery Across Public Sector, Healthcare, Security, and Data Infrastructure

HOUSTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI) today highlighted the operating track record of Flamelit, its execution-focused AI platform that is already delivering production systems for customers across healthcare, public health, security, and disaster-related environments.

Flamelit was built on a practical premise: AI creates value when it is deployed inside real-world domains with urgent needs, measurable outcomes, and a clear path from prototype to production. Rather than operating as a general-purpose AI lab, Flamelit focuses on domain-specific applications that can be implemented, licensed, and improved through live customer use.

"Flamelit is about execution," said Dr. Earl Azimov, CEO. "The company's strength is not just building AI models, but delivering systems that operate in environments where reliability, speed, and measurable outcomes matter."

Flamelit's body of work already spans multiple mission-critical sectors:

Healthcare and clinical AI: Flamelit has delivered solutions for healthcare providers and research organizations, including work with Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, such as early sepsis detection models using minimal patient intake data, pediatric asthma risk forecasting, and public health analytics integrating environmental and clinical signals.

Flamelit has delivered solutions for healthcare providers and research organizations, including work with Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, such as early sepsis detection models using minimal patient intake data, pediatric asthma risk forecasting, and public health analytics integrating environmental and clinical signals. Security and biometrics: Within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ecosystem, including U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Flamelit has supported AI classifiers for biometric capture quality, predictive models to improve system responsiveness, and embedded analytics for operational monitoring and decision support.

Within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ecosystem, including U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Flamelit has supported AI classifiers for biometric capture quality, predictive models to improve system responsiveness, and embedded analytics for operational monitoring and decision support. Public health and data platforms: For agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Flamelit has helped modernize large-scale health data repositories, build real-time dashboards tracking disease trends and outcomes, and deliver advanced analytics to support faster, evidence-based decisions.

For agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Flamelit has helped modernize large-scale health data repositories, build real-time dashboards tracking disease trends and outcomes, and deliver advanced analytics to support faster, evidence-based decisions. Natural disaster and emergency response: Flamelit serves as a core delivery partner to AI for Natural Disasters, helping develop a multimodal AI platform designed to provide predictive intelligence across disaster scenarios.

This work reflects Flamelit's domain-first operating model, which emphasizes faster deployment, shorter paths from prototype to production, measurable return on investment, and continuous improvement through real-world feedback.

Global Clean Energy believes this proven delivery history positions Flamelit as a differentiated player in applied artificial intelligence, with a foundation already established through customer work rather than speculative development.

About Global Clean Energy, Inc. (GCEI)

Global Clean Energy drives the transition to sustainable infrastructure through innovative AI, energy solutions, and resilience technologies.

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SOURCE Global Clean Energy Inc.