AI Gun Detection Pioneer ZeroEyes Granted Affiliation Agreement with New York Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES)

Education Department Enables Deployment of Industry-Leading Platform at Applicable School Districts Regardless of Enrollment, Income, or Size of Tax Base

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security Safety Act Designation, today announced it has been granted an affiliation agreement with the Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) for the New York State Education Department (NYSED).

BOCES services provide an economical way for districts to offer technologies they otherwise might not be able to afford, promoting equity among all districts regardless of enrollment, income, or size of the tax base. The inclusion of ZeroEyes enables applicable school districts within the state of New York to apply for a BOCES Master License and Service Agreement (MLSA) to deploy its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software at pre-negotiated, discounted prices. BOCES membership is available to all the state's school districts except the "Big Five": New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Yonkers, and Syracuse.

"Ensuring the safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and integrating ZeroEyes into our security framework significantly advances our ability to protect our community," said Dr. Brian Graham, Superintendent of the Grand Island Central School District. "The ability to deploy this cutting-edge AI gun detection technology through a BOCES Master License and Service Agreement is truly a game changer for districts across New York State. It levels the playing field by making advanced safety solutions accessible and affordable for all applicable districts, regardless of size or budget. With ZeroEyes, we are confident that we are taking proactive steps to identify and mitigate potential threats, enhancing the security and peace of mind for everyone in our schools."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school administrators as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

ZeroEyes was nominated to receive an affiliation agreement by a New York-based district that has already deployed the technology. The technology was then reviewed by a committee within BOCES based on factors such as quality, cost-effectiveness, alignment with educational goals, and qualifications and experience. Starting today, individual school districts may apply to receive financial and programmatic aid to deploy ZeroEyes. The total amount of aid provided to districts is based on a state-approved formula.

"Gun-related violence is a pervasive issue in our country that touches everyone, and ensuring safety for all is crucial," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are honored to be recognized by BOCES and look forward to deploying ZeroEyes' cutting-edge AI gun detection and situational awareness solutions to school districts throughout New York State."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more.

Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

SOURCE ZeroEyes