Stonegate Fellowship Deploys ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Situational Awareness Technology

Midland, Texas Church Adopts Proactive Solution to Protect Members and Community from Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the first AI-based gun detection video analytics platform to earn the full U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software has been deployed at Stonegate Fellowship Church. Stonegate is expanding its campus to include areas that will be available to the public seven days a week, and has adopted ZeroEyes to help protect both the church building and these newly accessible spaces.

Stonegate Fellowship is located on the northwest side of Midland, Texas but serves the larger Permian Basin community. The church began in August 1999 with its first worship service at Abell Junior High School, attended by about 200 people. Since then, Stonegate has grown exponentially, with attendance averaging 3,000 weekly. Stonegate offers a wide range of programs and events during the week in addition to multiple services on Sunday mornings. The church is expanding its current building, which will include spaces to gather, participate in Bible studies, work, and connect in a safe, communal environment. The adoption of ZeroEyes will help protect congregation members and the wider community from gun-related violence across the growing campus.

"Stonegate Fellowship uses ZeroEyes as part of our commitment to providing a safe, welcoming environment where people can worship, grow, and gather with peace of mind," said Larry Gilbert, Executive Pastor of Stonegate Fellowship. "As a Christ-centered church with a heart for our community, we believe safety is a vital expression of care for our congregation, staff, and guests. ZeroEyes enhances our layered security approach by proactively monitoring existing cameras for potential gun-related threats, allowing for rapid response and coordination with local authorities if needed. This technology helps us remain prepared and vigilant while preserving the open, hospitable atmosphere that reflects the love of Christ."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and church leaders as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"We're honored to work with Stonegate Fellowship as they expand their campus to better serve their community," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "By adding proactive gun detection to their safety strategy, they're taking an important step to protect members and visitors alike. Together, we can help create safer spaces where people can worship, learn, and connect without fear."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and was the first video analytics technology to receive full SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes