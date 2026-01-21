Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High Schools Deploy ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Technology

New Jersey District Integrates Leading Proactive Solution to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the first AI-based gun detection video analytics platform to earn the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform has been deployed by New Jersey's Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School District to protect students and faculty against gun-related violence.

The district serves approximately 1,800 students and 350 staff members across two four-year public high schools: Indian Hills High School and Ramapo High School. Located in Bergen County, New Jersey, the district educates students from the suburban communities of Franklin Lakes, Oakland, and Wyckoff. ZeroEyes complements the district's multilayered security approach, which also includes a school resource officer (SRO), modernized public address system, enhanced camera infrastructure, strobelight alerts, and more.

"Our leadership team, in collaboration with our Board of Education, is constantly exploring new approaches and ideas to stay ahead of potential security issues and enable the best possible response to a school-based threat," said Charlie Wolff, District Security Coordinator and School Safety Specialist, Ramapo Indian Hills Board of Education. "Partnering with ZeroEyes allows us to take our video surveillance system to a whole new level. At Ramapo Indian Hills, our primary goal is to create a safe learning environment for every student, and we achieve this through an ongoing cycle of security evaluation, implementation, and refinement."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and local security teams as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"We're proud to support the Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School District in its mission to provide a safe, secure learning environment," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. "The district's decision to implement ZeroEyes demonstrates their dedication to prioritizing security and enabling their students to focus on their education."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and was the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

