MENLO PARK, Calif., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-HealthTech innovator Humata Health announced that it is partnering with AccuKnox, a leader in Code to Cognition Security, Zero Trust Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), to streamline security for its SaaS platform.

Healthcare Security Requirements

AI-HealthTech Innovator Humata Health Partners with AccuKnox for Zero Trust CNAPP

To meet HIPAA mandates, the company adopted an on-prem deployment supported by AccuKnox. By implementing Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) with DAST scanning, AccuKnox delivered risk prioritisation and automated compliance.

Why Humata Health Chose AccuKnox

After evaluating multiple vendors, Humata Health selected AccuKnox for its:

Unified ASPM for Azure DevOps

On-prem deployment for HIPAA compliance.

Integration with GitLab and Azure DevOps.

Fast, coordinated execution across Sales, Product, and Leadership.

During the proof of concept, AccuKnox showcased how ASPM delivers actionable insights, automates compliance, and provides unified visibility across cloud environments.

Leadership Testimonials

"At Humata Health, securing our customers' data is critical," said Duy Dang, Director of Information Security & IT, Humata Health. "AccuKnox's ASPM and CNAPP capabilities allowed us to enhance our application security posture quickly and effectively. The team's responsiveness and technical guidance made the deployment seamless and impactful."

"We are thrilled to partner with AI-powered HealthTech leader Humata Health to enhance the security of their software development lifecycle," said Brian Laing, CSO, AccuKnox. "Through our Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) capabilities - including full Azure DevOps and GitLab integration - Humata Health gains unified visibility and control across its CI/CD pipeline."

"This win showcases how alignment, agility, and customer-first execution drive real outcomes," said Emre Kulali, VP of Strategic Partnerships, AccuKnox. "Humata Health's trust in our ASPM and CNAPP capabilities reaffirms our commitment to enabling secure innovation for healthcare organisations worldwide."

About Humata Health

Humata Health specialises in simplifying prior authorisation for healthcare treatments and procedures. By leveraging cloud-native technologies, the company delivers frictionless, secure, and compliant healthcare workflows that improve patient outcomes and provider efficiency.

Users can visit humatahealth.com

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox delivers a Zero Trust Security platform for AI, API, application, cloud, and supply chain security. Incubated out of R&D innovator SRI International (Stanford Research Institute), AccuKnox holds seminal Zero Trust security patents and is backed by top-tier investors including National Grid Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, Avanta Ventures, and the 5G Open Innovation Lab.

Users can visit accuknox.com

