AI in Medicine Symposium to Accelerate Responsible Use and Innovation

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yale School of Medicine, a world leader in AI in Medicine, will host the 2026 Yale Medical AI Symposium on March 26.

"We are proud to host this AI in Medicine Symposium at this pivotal moment, as the field shifts from promise to practice," says Nancy J. Brown, MD, the Jean and David W. Wallace Dean of Yale School of Medicine. "As thought leaders in artificial intelligence and medicine, our faculty see firsthand the extraordinary potential of ethically designed and implemented AI models to potentially transform the lives of patients here and around the globe." Academic medicine, she says, plays a key role in guiding AI's path forward, grounding innovation in rigorous science, clinical insight, and equitable use in patient-care settings.

"We want to share the exciting research happening here at Yale and at other institutions," says Lucila Ohno-Machado, MD, PhD, the Waldemar von Zedtwitz Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Informatics and Data Science, deputy dean for biomedical informatics, and chair of the Department of Biomedical Informatics and Data Science. "We will discuss best practices for important issues like developing, evaluating, and deploying AI in translational research—that is, research that is close to being applied in healthcare practice — and we plan to kick off collaborations that can advance the work we're all doing."

The symposium is designed to connect research groups across Yale's campus with those of other institutions. "We will have speakers talking about AI in clinical practice, such as how to apply it to specific disease areas," says come together to share ideas and discuss best practices," says Hua Xu, PhD, the Robert T. McCluskey Professor of Biomedical Informatics and Data Science at Yale School of Medicine and co-creator of the symposium. Xu says both ethics and privacy issues will be discussed.

According to Xu, institutions are starting to develop appropriate policies and governance structures for developing and implementing medical AI applications. "But rather than every medical institution developing its own governance framework in isolation, it makes much more sense for us to come together, share experiences, and think through these challenges collectively," he says.

YSM invites Clinical and Translational Science Award hubs to attend and to submit poster presentations, highlighting ongoing or completed work at the intersection of AI, informatics, clinical and translational science. Members of the media are also invited.

The event is presented by the Yale Center for Clinical Investigation and the Yale Biomedical Informatics and Computing core from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a reception. It will be held at 101 College St., New Haven, Conn. A remote option is available. To register, click here.

Next month, Yale University, which is at the forefront of AI integration, is hosting From Innovation to Impact: AI at Yale, the institution's second campus-wide interdisciplinary AI symposium, on April 28, 2026, in Kline Tower.

