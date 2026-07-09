AI Is Changing Childcare Enrollment: illumine Shows What's Next

WILMINGTON, Del., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes industries around the world, the childcare sector is entering its next phase of innovation. illumine, the AI-native childcare management platform trusted by multi-site childcare operators across the USA and 50+ countries, is introducing Agentic AI to childcare with the launch of its first AI Enrollment Agent built specifically for childcare providers.

Designed for multi-site childcare providers across the United States, illumine's AI Enrollment Agent answers parent calls, qualifies prospective families, captures inquiries directly into the system, and automates key post-admission enrollment workflows, while allowing staff to stay focused on what matters most: children.

The launch builds on illumine's multi-year partnership with childcare providers to simplify operations and improve enrollment outcomes. illumine also published its 2026 Childcare Enrollment Benchmark Report, bringing together insights from leading childcare operators, consultants, and investors on how technology and AI are reshaping the future of enrollment.

The 2026 U.S. Childcare Enrollment Report explores the trends reshaping the industry, while illumine's new AI Enrollment Agent demonstrates how AI can help childcare providers never miss an enrollment

Bringing Agentic AI to Childcare Operations

Artificial intelligence is moving beyond answering questions to completing work. This new generation of Agentic AI can understand intent and make decisions within defined guardrails set by childcare providers themselves, bringing a new level of automation to business operations.

The AI Enrollment Agent is the first Agentic AI experience available in illumine, giving childcare centers an AI Front Desk that engages prospective families, answers calls, books tours with natural, conversational responses tailored specifically for the early years.

For many childcare centers and Montessori schools, admission inquiries peak during the busiest parts of the day - often between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. when teachers and administrators are already managing pickups, transitions, and classroom responsibilities. A number of inquiries then come in after hours, when the desk is unmanned.

From answering questions about fees, programs, operating hours, and security measures to collecting lead information, scheduling tours, routing calls to staff when needed, the AI Enrollment Agent is designed to support enrollment teams without replacing the human connection families expect from childcare providers.

This also marks the beginning of illumine's broader Agentic AI vision: intelligent AI teammates that work alongside childcare staff to automate repetitive operational workflows, improve responsiveness, and give educators and administrators more time to focus on children and families.

"Childcare providers should not have to choose between caring for children and growing their business," said Navneet Rastogi, CEO of illumine. "The goal of this technology is simple: reduce operational stress, improve parent experience, and help centers never miss an enrollment opportunity again."

Responsible AI for Childcare

As AI adoption accelerates, illumine emphasizes that innovation must be paired with responsibility, security, and trust.

The AI Enrollment Agent has been designed with enterprise-grade safeguards to ensure providers remain in control. Centers can define what the AI is allowed to discuss, customize responses using their own policies and enrollment information, and configure when conversations should be escalated to a member of staff. Sensitive topics, including child-specific information, medical advice, financial exceptions, or situations requiring professional judgment, can be automatically routed to a human team member rather than handled by AI.

Every conversation is logged with transcripts, summaries, and captured inquiry details, giving admissions teams complete visibility into AI interactions and enabling staff to review, continue, or intervene at any point in the enrollment journey.

This approach is backed by the company's recent SOC 2 Type II certification, reflecting its commitment to maintaining high standards for security, availability, and data protection.

"Responsible AI in childcare means building technology that supports educators without compromising privacy, safety, or trust," the CEO further shared. "AI should empower centers, not overwhelm them."

Signals Shaping the Future of Childcare Enrollment

illumine's 2026 Childcare Enrollment Benchmark Report reveals the industry is at an inflection point. The report found that demand for childcare remains strong, but enrollment performance continues to be hindered by operational inefficiencies, including slow inquiry response times, inconsistent follow-up processes, and disconnected systems that make it difficult for leadership to understand what is happening across their enrollment funnel.

The research points to a clear industry shift. Leading organizations are moving away from manual, center-dependent processes and investing in connected, intelligent enrollment infrastructure. Across the sector, operators increasingly view AI, automation, and real-time visibility not as future capabilities, but as essential building blocks for delivering consistent family experiences and driving sustainable growth at scale.

Download the report.

The Future of Childcare Enrollment

With childcare providers facing increasing enrollment pressure, staffing shortages, and rising parent expectations, AI is evolving from a productivity tool into an essential part of how modern childcare organizations operate.

With the launch of the AI Enrollment Agent, illumine is introducing the first of many Agentic AI experiences purpose-built for childcare. The company's long-term vision is to build AI teammates that work alongside childcare providers - automating administrative workflows, improving operational visibility, and giving educators and leaders more time to focus on children and families.

To learn more about illumine's AI enrollment innovations access the latest Enrollment White Paper, or discover how Agentic AI is transforming childcare enrollments, visit illumine.app

About illumine

illumine is an AI-powered childcare management platform built for preschools, daycares, and early education networks. It streamlines enrollment, tuition and billing, attendance tracking, regulatory compliance, and parent communication within a unified system powered by AI. Built to reduce administrative burden and improve operational efficiency, illumine supports childcare centers and multi-site programs across the United States and globally. For more information, visit www.illumine.app

SOURCE illumine Technology Inc