AI Is Reshaping Early Career Hiring Expectations, New ICIMS Data Reveals

The ICIMS Insights May 2026 Workforce Report finds a growing disconnect between early-career job seekers and employers fueled by AI and a widening supply gap

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, a leading enterprise talent acquisition platform, released the ICIMS Insights May 2026 Workforce Report, revealing a growing imbalance between employer demand for entry-level talent and the candidates needed to fill those roles. As the Class of 2026 prepares to enter the workforce, evolving expectations around AI, experience requirements and candidate communication are reshaping how early-career talent approaches the job market, creating a clear opportunity for employers to build more transparent and efficient hiring experiences.

Based on proprietary data from more than 3 million global platform users and more than 691 million candidate profiles, the report finds that employers and candidates are increasingly operating in opposite directions. In April 2026, job openings hit a 12-month peak at 15% above baseline (March 2025), yet application volume dropped 10%. Hiring velocity flatlined at 0% growth, leaving organizations with growing backlogs of open roles.

"The findings highlight the importance of responsible, human-led AI adoption in hiring." Post this

"This is what a constrained talent market looks like," said Trent Cotton, head of talent insights, ICIMS. "Demand is rising, supply is flat and one important lever is how well organizations execute inside their own process. With only 31 applicants per open role on average, every breakdown in your process may be costing you real hires."

The entry-level hiring environment reflects these broader dynamics and presents a significant opportunity for organizations to remove friction and move faster. In April, entry-level openings were up 18%, driven by increases in manufacturing and retail, yet applications were down 9% and hires rose just 3%. The generational composition of the applicant pool shifted as well, with job seekers aged 18-24 dropping from 44% of total applications to 40% year-over-year. Mid-career candidates aged 35-44 grew from 12% to 15%, and older candidates aged 45 and above now represent 21% of the total applicant pool.

With an unemployment rate for recent college graduates rising approximately 5.7% in Q4 2025, an ICIMS survey of 1,000 U.S. job seekers found that AI and workplace transformation are influencing how entry-level job seekers think about work, opportunity and career growth:

Entry-level candidates see AI reshaping career opportunities: 78% of entry-level job seekers (ages 18 – 24) believe AI and automation are changing the volume and nature of entry-level roles.

78% of entry-level job seekers (ages 18 – 24) believe AI and automation are changing the volume and nature of entry-level roles. Candidates want greater transparency around AI: While 37% of entry-level job seekers say they are hesitant to trust AI in hiring, many cite concerns around its impersonal nature as their primary concern.

While 37% of entry-level job seekers say they are hesitant to trust AI in hiring, many cite concerns around its impersonal nature as their primary concern. The entry-level bar may be rising: 51% of all job seekers believe AI is changing how companies structure entry-level roles and hiring, while 54% believe employers now expect entry-level candidates to already have mid-level experience.

51% of all job seekers believe AI is changing how companies structure entry-level roles and hiring, while 54% believe employers now expect entry-level candidates to already have mid-level experience. Young workers are adapting to an AI-enabled labor market: Half (50%) of entry-level job seekers report they have already changed or are reconsidering their career paths due to AI-driven disruption.

Half (50%) of entry-level job seekers report they have already changed or are reconsidering their career paths due to AI-driven disruption. Communication remains a critical gap: 48% of entry-level job seekers cite "not hearing back after applying" as their top frustration with the hiring process, which is down from 50% in 2025, but still their leading complaint.

48% of entry-level job seekers cite "not hearing back after applying" as their top frustration with the hiring process, which is down from 50% in 2025, but still their leading complaint. Younger workers are embracing new tools and skills: 30% of entry-level job seekers are actively learning new AI skills to stay competitive, while 33% are applying to a broader range of roles or industries and 29% are using AI to support their job search.

The findings highlight the importance of responsible, human-led AI adoption in hiring. As organizations integrate AI across recruiting workflows, candidates increasingly expect transparency and clear communication throughout the process.

The cumulative pressure of AI disruption, rising expectations and a competitive landscape is taking a toll on younger workers' confidence. In 2026, only 19% of entry-level job seekers say they feel "very confident" in their careers. Nearly three in ten (29%) say they have low or no confidence at all in their careers. With 44% of entry-level job seekers now citing job security as a top factor when evaluating roles, employers have a clear opening to differentiate.

"Entry-level talent wants stability, transparency and a real path forward. Organizations that lead with those expectations, and back them up with a hiring process that is fast and respectful of candidates' time, can build the pipelines that fuel long-term growth," Cotton added.

Download the ICIMS Insights May Workforce Report to explore the latest global labor market trends and job seeker sentiment, and learn how ICIMS helps enterprise organizations convert entry-level demand into hires.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. Thousands of companies across 200 countries and territories — including a quarter of the Fortune 500 — trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.ICIMS.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.