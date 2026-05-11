ICIMS Customers Attract 49% More Applicants Per Open Role and Convert Them at Higher Rates, Nucleus Research Finds

Survey of 1,000+ talent acquisition leaders reveals ICIMS users see better quality candidates and make better hires without slowing down the time to fill across all key industries

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, the leading enterprise talent acquisition software provider, today released an independent study conducted by Nucleus Research benchmarking key hiring metrics across more than 1,000 midmarket and enterprise talent acquisition leaders. Nucleus Research compared the performance of organizations using ICIMS with those using other talent acquisition platforms and found that ICIMS customers demonstrate stronger hiring outcomes and more efficient recruiting processes, driven by higher applicant volumes and stronger candidate conversion rates.

"We built this platform to be the system of record for talent, and this research reflects what that looks like." Post this The Funnel By the Numbers: Talent Benchmarks and ICIMS' Impact

ICIMS customers attract 49% more applicants per open role on average than organizations using other talent acquisition platforms and convert those applicants at higher rates throughout the hiring funnel, without slowing down time to fill, compared to the overall benchmark across all key industries.

"Talent acquisition is one of the most strategic investments a company makes, and the organizations that get it right hire faster, build better teams, retain people longer and outperform their competition," said Marc Thompson, former CFO and incoming CEO, ICIMS. "These findings validate what our customers tell us every day. ICIMS gives them a measurable edge in volume, the quality of candidates they are attracting and the efficiency of the teams doing the hiring. We built this platform to be the system of record for talent, and this research reflects what that looks like in practice."

ICIMS customers capture an average of 197 applicants per open role, compared to the industry benchmark of 132. That broader top-of-funnel reach drives compounding benefits downstream:

34% of ICIMS customers' applicants are considered qualified, versus 31% industry average

29% interview-to-hire ratio for ICIMS customers, versus 26% industry average

25% application completion rate for ICIMS customers, versus 24% industry average

Time-to-hire remains competitive at 20–25 days for ICIMS customers, consistent with the overall benchmark

"Recruiting teams are under pressure to move fast without sacrificing quality," said Evelyn McMullen, research manager, Nucleus Research. "The ICIMS customers in our study are not choosing between the two. They are achieving both, and the funnel data backs that up."

Nucleus Research segmented results by industry and also found ICIMS customers outperforming peers in each vertical: retail, manufacturing, healthcare, finance, technology and hospitality.

Nucleus Research attributes ICIMS' performance advantage to several platform capabilities: highly configurable ATS that streamlines hiring, ICIMS Career Sites that strengthen employer branding and reduce candidate drop-off, an intuitive candidate experience that drives higher application completion, ICIMS CXM and automated sourcing tools that build and nurture talent pipelines and ICIMS Coalesce AI, a unified intelligence layer that embeds automation and AI-driven insights across every stage of the hiring journey.

Organizations cited the platform's configurability as a key differentiator, enabling recruiting teams to tailor workflows and candidate experiences in-house, without the need for external developers or consultants.

"What stands out the most by far is user experience. It is clear that ICIMS was designed by people with a recruiter-first mentality," said a talent leader at a financial services organization.

The Nucleus Research study also found that 93% of surveyed talent leaders want more AI integration from their talent acquisition vendors, and 91% want expanded automation, particularly for interview scheduling and applicant screening. According to the report, ICIMS' ongoing investments in agentic AI and automation position the platform to continue delivering incremental ROI as the market evolves.

Download the full report to benchmark your hiring and explore how ICIMS can help drive strong ROI results for your organization.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. Thousands of companies across 200 countries and territories — including a quarter of the Fortune 500 — trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative technology research and advisory services, delivering practical, performance-focused insights to technology buyers and vendors worldwide. Learn more at nucleusresearch.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.