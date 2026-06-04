AI Is Rewriting the Playbook: Mindtickle's 2026 State of Agentic Revenue Enablement Report

Fourth annual report analyzes activity from 400+ companies, 1.5M users, and 1M sales calls to surface what separates high-performing revenue teams from the rest.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtickle, the leading revenue enablement platform, today released its 2026 State of Agentic Revenue Enablement Report — the fourth edition of its annual benchmark study drawing on platform activity data from 400+ companies, 1.5 million users, and more than 1 million call recordings across 19 industries and 207 countries.

The report finds that AI is adding speed and scale to every aspect of selling — and that the gap between teams using AI as a connected system and those using it as a collection of features is opening measurably.

Mindtickle's 2026 State of Agentic Revenue Enablement Report shows how AI is adding scale to every aspect of selling. Post this

Key findings include:

AI-authored content grew 430% year over year. AI now authors 40% of all role play scenarios and 21% of all assignments on the Mindtickle platform. Complex scenarios that used to require weeks of instructional design, subject matter expertise, and design now take minutes.

AI now authors 40% of all role play scenarios and 21% of all assignments on the Mindtickle platform. Complex scenarios that used to require weeks of instructional design, subject matter expertise, and design now take minutes. Digital Sales Rooms associated with mutual action plans received twice as many visits from buyers as those without.

associated with mutual action plans received twice as many visits from buyers as those without. Top sales managers are coaching 45% less than they were three years ago — offloading a large chunk of their coaching burden to AI copilots. AI reviewed 465,000 role play submissions in 2025, work that would have taken one person 16 months of full-time work to cover.

than they were three years ago — offloading a large chunk of their coaching burden to AI copilots. AI reviewed 465,000 role play submissions in 2025, work that would have taken one person 16 months of full-time work to cover. Content engagement rate jumped from 4% to 55% in a single year, while content volume fell 76%. Teams that stopped producing for the sake of producing saw dramatically better results.

jumped from 4% to 55% in a single year, while content volume fell 76%. Teams that stopped producing for the sake of producing saw dramatically better results. Reps completing 10 or more AI role plays per year scored 61% on live calls, versus 57% for those completing fewer — a gap consistent across the full dataset.

"The question revenue teams are wrestling with is no longer whether to use AI," said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Senior Director, Product Marketing at Mindtickle. "It's whether the AI they're using is connected enough to make a difference. The organizations pulling ahead aren't using more AI tools. They're using AI as a system, one that knows their deals, their reps, and their buyers."

About the Report

The 2026 State of Agentic Revenue Enablement Report draws exclusively on platform activity data from Mindtickle customers between January and December 2025. The dataset spans 400+ companies, 1.5M users, 153,000 mobile users, and more than 1 million call recordings across 19 verticals and 207 countries. All findings are based on observed behavior — not surveys or estimates. The full report is available free here.

About Mindtickle

Mindtickle is a recognized leader in revenue enablement, trusted by companies like Cisco, Thomson Reuters, and Johnson & Johnson. Ranked #1 by G2 for sales onboarding and training and placed in the top three in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for both Onboarding/Continuous Learning and Direct B2B Selling, Mindtickle is known for the differentiated strength of its Behavior Intelligence and interoperable platform approach.

With ElevateOS™, Mindtickle delivers always-on agentic enablement that prepares, coaches, and guides every revenue team member—in the flow of work, grounded in context, and measured against outcomes.

Mindtickle is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at mindtickle.com/ai.

SOURCE Mindtickle