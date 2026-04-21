Mindtickle launches ElevateOS™ -- the first agentic operating system for revenue enablement

Powered by a decade of enablement data, ElevateOS™ closes the gap between what revenue teams should do and what they actually do.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtickle, a leader in revenue enablement trusted by companies like Cisco, Thomson Reuters, and Johnson & Johnson, today announced the launch of ElevateOS™, the first agentic operating system purpose-built for revenue enablement.

ElevateOS™ replaces the fragmented model of siloed training tools, disconnected content libraries, and gut-feel coaching with a unified intelligence foundation that bridges the gap between what reps should do to win and what they actually do in front of buyers.

The world in which reps operate has fundamentally changed.

Companies move fast: Organizations are running four or more transformations a year, and enablement is perpetually playing catch-up to keep reps ready.

Organizations are running four or more transformations a year, and enablement is perpetually playing catch-up to keep reps ready. Buyers arrive informed : 70% of the buyer journey happens before a rep enters the conversation. One-size-fits-all enablement cannot prepare reps for the infinite variety of buyer contexts they face.

: 70% of the buyer journey happens before a rep enters the conversation. One-size-fits-all enablement cannot prepare reps for the infinite variety of buyer contexts they face. Deals are more complex: The average deal now spans six to ten stakeholders with sales cycles 30% longer than three years ago. Scripted conversations and generic content no longer hold up.

The average deal now spans six to ten stakeholders with sales cycles 30% longer than three years ago. Scripted conversations and generic content no longer hold up. Trust is the new currency: Every interaction is a reputational test. Reps must prove value in every conversation, or buyers disengage fast.

"With these changes in the landscape, t he revenue enablement industry is at an inflection point. The old model of enablement does not work. Training harder, creating more content, and more coaching - all fall short. Enablement should adapt to every deal, reach reps whenever and wherever they need it, and get smarter with every interaction. This is why we built ElevateOS." said Krishna Depura, Co-Founder and CEO, Mindtickle, "ElevateOS is the first agentic operating system for revenue enablement teams. It orchestrates and governs intelligent agents that augments reps on every deal by guiding, coaching, and acting on their behalf when needed. These agents are aware of each other, work together, and become more intelligent with every interaction."

ElevateOS™ is built on four operating pillars, each addressing the points where the gap between what reps should do and what they actually do is most pronounced.

Behavior Intelligence: The Context Engine

The proprietary context engine at the heart of ElevateOS™ identifies why deals are won or lost at the behavioral level and surfaces the specific behaviors that drive real deal outcomes. It gives revenue leaders a single, verified answer to the question every CRO asks: "Is my team ready? Can I see it? Can I prove it?" Leading industry analysts have called this capability "foundationally game-changing."

Always-on Enablement: Agents That Coach, Guide and Act

Purpose-built agentic AI capabilities such as AI Tutor, AI Roleplay, AI Manager Coach, AI Content Creation, Deal Guide, AI Roleplay, AI Simulator, and Copilot coach every rep continuously in the flow of work. They operate with the full context of the deal, guide reps before the next call, and are personalized to each deal's CRM context and each rep's readiness profile.

Intelligent Buyer Engagement: AI-Orchestrated Buyer Rooms

Digital sales rooms that deliver the right experience for every buyer stakeholder at every stage of the deal. Active 24/7 across time zones, with full rep visibility into buyer engagement signals.

Interoperable Agentic Platform: Governance, Security, and Integration

Built on MCP (Model Context Protocol) and A2A standards, ElevateOS unifies the revenue tech stack rather than replacing it, serving as the connected intelligence foundation that makes every tool in the stack smarter. It operates across any workflow surface enterprises already use, requiring no single interface or deployment dependency. And it is built to work with external AI agents, so companies can bring their own models and infrastructure into ElevateOS rather than choosing between them.

What makes ElevateOS™ an operating system rather than a product suite is its architecture. Each component including practice, learning, coaching, deal intelligence, content, and buyer engagement learns and improves from the same underlying intelligence.

"We built a system that is connected by an intelligent, living context graph which powers the hyper-personalization and contextualization of every interaction. It also works with the tools that reps use and where context about the buyer is present, making them more powerful when connected together." said Deepak Diwakar, Co-Founder and COO, Mindtickle.

ElevateOS™ is designed to deliver value right from deployment, regardless of where an organization sits on the enablement maturity curve.

The interoperable platform makes this possible. Companies taking their first step in AI-driven enablement can start with a single capability like AI roleplays, while companies with complex, multi-vendor GTM stacks can deploy the full platform.

Every interaction feeds the context engine, and that engine powers the next coaching nudge, the next deal guide, the next roleplay. Each one is sharper than the last. That is the flywheel. The more a team uses ElevateOS™, the more it compounds those gains and the faster it closes the gap between what sellers should do and what they actually do.

Pilot users have described ElevateOS™ as essential to running their revenue enablement operations. Anasthasia Jones, Assistant Vice President of Sales Administration at Service Corporation International, said: "ElevateOS™ takes us to the next level with counselor-intuitive interfaces and tools to drive improvement of desired behavioral changes within our organization. This revolutionary platform is a prerequisite to building the optimal selling force."

Mindtickle remains committed to helping enablement teams move faster and smarter, with AI powering every step from strategy to execution. Visit mindtickle.com/ai to learn more about ElevateOS™ or request early access.

About Mindtickle

Mindtickle is a recognized leader in revenue enablement, trusted by companies like Cisco, Thomson Reuters, and Johnson & Johnson. Ranked #1 by G2 for sales onboarding and training and placed in the top three in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for both Onboarding/Continuous Learning and Direct B2B Selling, Mindtickle is known for the differentiated strength of its Behavior Intelligence and interoperable platform approach.

With ElevateOS™, Mindtickle delivers always-on agentic enablement that prepares, coaches, and guides every revenue team member—in the flow of work, grounded in context, and measured against outcomes.

Mindtickle is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at mindtickle.com/ai.

SOURCE Mindtickle