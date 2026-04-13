AI Isn't the Risk, Human Systems Are: Cross-Industry Signals a Leadership Gap

Daily headlines warn of AI risks, from hallucinations and cybersecurity threats to workforce disruption, and most narratives remain focused on the technology itself. But cross-industry analysis from JOTO PR suggests the real issue is not AI; it's the human systems and leadership structures failing to keep pace.

TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates across industries, organizations are racing to adopt new tools, automate workflows, and scale capabilities. Yet, from JOTO PR's vantage point of working at the intersection of crisis, reputation, and market perception, a different pattern is emerging. The greatest risks are not technical failures, but failures in how humans design, govern, and respond to these systems.

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR™ Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™

Disruptive Times Demand Disruptive Thinking

In periods of extreme societal disruption, markets don't reward those who adopt technology fastest, they reward those who interpret signals earliest. Increasingly, that requires a different kind of leadership.

"What we're seeing isn't a failure in innovation; it's a mismatch in translation and execution," said Karla Jo Helms, Founder and Anti-PR Evangelist at JOTO PR. "Technology is advancing exactly as expected. What's missing is the human infrastructure to support it. And in moments like this, the leaders who win are the ones willing to challenge the narrative, not follow it."

Drawing on a background in crisis management, working alongside litigation attorneys, investigators, and media, Helms built JOTO PR around a core principle: In high-stakes environments, there are no second chances. That lens now shapes how the firm analyzes emerging technology trends, not as isolated innovations, but as forces that can rapidly shift public trust, market perception, and operational risk.

Tech is not the Problem

Notably, the leaders closest to these challenges aren't reinforcing the dominant narrative, they're disrupting it.

In cybersecurity, emerging threats are forcing a rethink of where risk actually lives. "The weak point in cybersecurity is still human behavior," said Dr. David Utzke, author, cybersecurity researcher, and former U.S. Treasury cybercrimes expert. Attackers rarely need to break blockchain systems when they can exploit devices, credentials, and user behavior, he notes. (Press Release: Dr. David Utzke Warns of Geopolitical Cyberwarfare and AI Threats).

In education, leaders are questioning whether the system itself, not the tools, is the root problem. "AI didn't create the skills gap; it exposed the gap," said Colin M. B. Cooper, co-founder of Illuminate XR. "We are educating kids for a world that no longer exists."

Co-Founder Meghan Freeman points to ed tech tools that optimize output rather than cognition and problem solving. "If AI can do the assignment, the assignment was never the learning," Freeman said. (Press Release: Illuminate XR: Education Faces AI Revolution)

In life sciences and medical research, what is widely accepted as an AI limitation is actually a design failure. "The issue isn't whether AI hallucinations exist. It's whether your workflow is designed to control them," said Ome Ogbru, PharmD, CEO of AINGENS, whose company demonstrated zero hallucinations in a controlled, evidence-based system. Press Release: AINGENS Launches Zero Hallucinations Platform for Life Science

Built for Scale, Not Reality

Individually, these insights point to friction within specific industries. But through JOTO PR's cross-industry analysis, a clearer pattern emerges ,and it extends beyond any single sector.

"The limiting factor in technological progress is no longer the technology, it's the human systems surrounding it," Helms said. Across industries, organizations have optimized for speed, scale, and output without equal investment in judgment, governance, and behavioral alignment. The result is a growing disconnect between what systems are capable of and what organizations can reliably control.

From a crisis perspective, this gap is where reputational risk begins to compound, often before it becomes visible. "The common thread across these industries is that we've engineered systems for performance, not for people," Helms added. "And when human behavior inevitably diverges from the model, the system doesn't bend; it breaks. That's not a tech failure; that's a leadership blind spot."

Leadership Decides What Happens Next

As a new competitive divide is beginning to take shape, Helms warns, "Organizations that treat innovation as a technical upgrade will continue to encounter friction, risk, and diminishing returns. Leaders who understand how perception, behavior, and system design intersect will be better positioned to lead, not just operationally, but reputationally."

Helms has long argued that the PR industry itself has lost its strategic footing and sees this moment as a turning point.

"In times of disruption, disruptive leaders are needed, but not in the way people think," she said. "It's not about being louder or faster. It's about seeing what others miss, understanding how perception shifts before it happens, and getting it right the first time. In today's environment, you don't get a second chance."

As organizations navigate the next phase of AI-driven transformation, one reality is becoming clear: the future won't be defined by what technology can do, but by which leaders understand how to control its impact on people, systems, and trust.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR™ Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion—Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Karla Jo has patterned her agency on the perfect balance of crisis management, entrepreneurial insight, and proven public relations experience. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception. More information is available at www.jotopr.com/.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/karlajohelms

Media Inquiries:

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SOURCE JOTO PR