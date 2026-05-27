FFERM Technologies, an AI-powered risk-intelligence platform built for regulated financial institutions, is partnering with JOTO PR Disruptors™ to amplify a critical market message: banks cannot manage modern risk with static models that score threats in isolation.

TAMPA, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As community and regional financial institutions face rising regulatory scrutiny, model risk pressure, funding stress and operational complexity, FFERM Technologies has joined forces with JOTO PR Disruptors™ to establish a new conversation around risk intelligence: the move from static compliance reporting to dynamic, forward-looking insight.

“FFERM is taking risk management out of the spreadsheet era and putting it into the intelligence age. That is exactly the kind of market disruption Anti-PR was built to amplify.” - Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ signed the financial risk intelligence company because its patent-pending Four-Factor Enterprise Risk Management methodology aligns directly with the agency's Anti-PR® philosophy of championing companies that expose systemic industry problems and challenge outdated models with measurable solutions. FFERM is not offering another dashboard. It is challenging the 40-year assumption that likelihood and severity alone are enough to understand enterprise risk.

"Banks are not being blindsided because they lack reports. They are being blindsided because those reports often fail to show how risks interact, compound and move through an institution," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. "FFERM is taking risk management out of the spreadsheet era and putting it into the intelligence age. That is exactly the kind of market disruption Anti-PR was built to amplify."

JOTO PR's proprietary Anti-PR® strategy will establish FFERM Technologies and founder Dr. Jeffrey L. Edwards as leading authorities on AI-powered enterprise risk management, Four-Factor Risk methodology and examiner-ready risk intelligence for regulated financial institutions. The campaign will spotlight how FFERM helps banks, credit unions, insurers, RIAs and broker-dealers identify interconnected, systemic risks traditional models often miss.

"Traditional risk management tells institutions what has already gone wrong. FFERM was built to help them understand what is about to go wrong and why," said Dr. Jeffrey L. Edwards, Founder and CEO of FFERM Technologies. "Risk is no longer confined to neat categories. A process failure can become model risk, a compliance issue, reputational problem and eventually a regulatory event. Institutions need intelligence that sees those connections before they become crises."

FFERM's platform is built on a production ensemble of machine-learning models, regulator-ready composite analytics and a deterministic core designed for auditability. Its Four-Factor methodology evaluates risk through Compounding, Severity, Likelihood and Predictability, giving leaders a clearer view of whether a risk is isolated, systemic, growing, severe or difficult to anticipate.

"Community and regional banks do not need more noise. They need intelligence they can defend in front of executives, boards and examiners," Helms continued. "FFERM understands that management risk is not a paperwork exercise. It is a survival function, and the institutions that see compounding risk first will be the ones best positioned to act before the examiner walks in the door."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com

About FFERM Technologies

FFERM Technologies is a financial risk intelligence company founded by Dr. Jeffrey L. Edwards, a 30+ year financial services and risk executive. The company developed a patent-pending Four-Factor Enterprise Risk Management methodology that expands beyond traditional likelihood-and-severity scoring to include Compounding and Predictability. FFERM helps financial institutions identify, quantify and prioritize interconnected, systemic risks that traditional models can miss, transforming risk management from a static compliance function into dynamic, forward-looking intelligence. FFERM's platform is designed for regulated financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, insurers, RIAs and broker/dealers. For more information, visit ffermtech.com.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

Jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR