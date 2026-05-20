JOTO PR warns that as AI adoption accelerates across industries, organizations risk losing human expertise, verification practices, and critical thinking by becoming overly dependent on automated systems.

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming industries by accelerating workflows, improving efficiency, and generating information at unprecedented speed. But according to JOTO PR, the greater long-term risk may not be the technology itself. It may be the growing erosion of human verification, independent critical thinking, and organizational oversight as dependency on AI systems accelerates.

“People quickly develop the habit of outsourcing thinking processes to AI, and they do so at their own risk. The problem begins when users assume systems are authoritative simply because they sound confident. In regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and science, that mindset becomes extremely dangerous.” - Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist at JOTO PR

While AI continues reshaping enterprise operations, healthcare, research, and communications, organizations are increasingly confronting a deeper challenge: how to maintain trust, oversight, and human judgment while automation is advancing faster than verification practices.

JOTO PR's cross-industry analysis suggests the next major AI challenge will not simply involve technology adoption, but whether organizations retain the internal expertise necessary to validate, interpret, and critically evaluate AI-generated outputs.

"We are entering a dangerous phase where many organizations are mistaking automation for intelligence," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist at JOTO PR. "AI can generate answers quickly, but speed does not equal understanding. The moment people and companies stop questioning outputs, stop validating information, and developing critical thinking skills, organizations begin automating uncertainty instead of improving decision-making."

Why Is Public Opinion Becoming an Early Warning System for AI Dependency?

Because PR sits directly at the intersection of public perception, institutional trust, and operational reality, Helms has a full view of how clients across several industries are navigating the societal and economic shifts surrounding AI adoption.

"PR has become a bellwether because it sees shifts in public trust before they fully surface in mainstream narratives," Helms explained. "The court of public opinion now moves faster than traditional gatekeepers in many cases. Organizations can no longer assume audiences will trust information simply because it comes from an institution, a brand, or even an AI-generated system. Every claim, every output, and every decision must prove itself in an AI-centric world."

JOTO PR's analysis suggests this transition is reshaping not only communications strategies, but operational systems themselves, as organizations increasingly prioritize transparency, traceability, and measurable validation over assumed authority.

Why Are Organizations Increasingly Prioritizing Verification Over AI Automation?

Across sectors, organizations are redesigning systems around verification, traceability, and human oversight rather than relying solely on AI-generated outputs.

In enterprise AI, Quarrio is seeing organizations confront a growing operational reality: the cost of verifying AI-generated outputs is becoming as important as the cost of generating them. As enterprises attempt to scale AI into decision-grade environments, many are discovering that probabilistic systems still require substantial human oversight and deterministic AI to ensure reliability, accuracy, and auditability.

"The question is no longer whether generative AI can come up with an answer," said KG Charles-Harris, CEO of Quarrio. "The question is whether that answer is trustworthy enough for decision-grade intelligence or workflow execution, and whether the infrastructure required to get there still makes economic sense."

This point of view reflects a broader market shift away from blind trust in AI-generated outputs and toward systems designed around validation, transparency, specificity, and measurable operational confidence.

Questioning AI Authority

In healthcare and life sciences, AINGENS is observing a similar trend. The company notes that while foundational AI models continue improving, many organizations are discovering that model capability alone does not solve real-world workflow challenges. Instead, reliability increasingly depends on user behavior, governed workflows, and source traceability.

"I can use Gemini, ChatGPT, the AI platforms are all similar," said Ome Ogbru, PharmD, CEO and Founder of AINGENS. "The focus should not be on the AI model, but on how it fits into workflows and how people actually use it."

Industry observers warn that many users are beginning to treat AI as a replacement for expertise rather than a tool that enhances it.

"People quickly develop the habit of outsourcing thinking processes to AI," added Helms. "And they do so at their own risk. The problem begins when users assume systems are authoritative simply because they sound confident. In regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and science, that mindset becomes extremely dangerous."

Why Is Measurable Validation Becoming More Important Than AI Prediction Alone?

Healthcare may be one of the clearest examples of the need for targeted AI applications that can create efficiencies, like speeding a trial-and-error process or retesting results several times.

First Ascent Biomedical's Functional Precision Oncology platform reflects a growing industry demand for real-world validation rather than predictive assumptions alone. For example, while genomic sequencing has transformed cancer care, clinicians increasingly recognize that identifying a mutation does not always determine whether a therapy will actually work in a living patient.

By testing therapies directly on living tumor cells, First Ascent Biomedical helps physicians generate functional evidence alongside predictive genomic data.

"Genomics has given us powerful direction, but not always clear answers," said Dr. Maggie Fader, Chief Medical Officer of First Ascent Biomedical, where experts use AI to bridge the gap between live-cell biology and genomics. Their Functional Precision Oncology can develop treatment sensitivity reports on an average of 10 days, moving treatment beyond population-based guesswork toward individualized, biology-first treatment strategies.

According to JOTO PR, these patterns collectively point to a larger shift unfolding across industries: trust is moving away from assumption and toward measurable validation, transparency, and independently verified outcomes.

"The organizations that will lead in the AI era are not the ones blindly automating everything," Helms concluded. "They are the ones continuing to develop human judgment, expertise, adaptability, and critical thinking. As AI becomes universal, those capabilities become the real competitive advantage."

FAQ's

What does JOTO PR believe is the greatest long-term risk of AI?

JOTO PR believes the greatest risk may be growing human dependency on AI systems without maintaining critical thinking, verification, and oversight.

Why is public opinion important in the AI era?

Public opinion increasingly determines trust, credibility, and institutional legitimacy in environments where AI-generated information moves faster than traditional verification systems.

Which industries are most affected by AI verification concerns?

Healthcare, enterprise AI, communications, finance, science, and regulated industries are increasingly confronting challenges surrounding validation, traceability, and trustworthy outputs.

What competitive advantage will matter most in the AI era?

According to JOTO PR, human judgment, expertise, adaptability, and critical thinking will become increasingly valuable as AI becomes universal.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR™ Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. A crisis management veteran, she built her reputation helping companies navigate high-stakes situations where public opinion directly impacts market value, credibility, and survival. Working alongside litigation attorneys, investigators, and the media, Helms developed JOTO PR's Anti-PR™ approach to shape market perception through strategic credibility, trust, and narrative control.

Today, she advises disruptive companies on how to leverage public opinion as a competitive advantage in rapidly changing markets. Helms is an international speaker on public relations, market influence, and why traditional PR no longer works in an era driven by skepticism, speed, and disruption. More information is available at www.jotopr.com and https://www.linkedin.com/in/karlajohelms.

Sources

Artificial intelligence index report 2025. (2025, April 7). Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence

Gartner. (2023, October 11). Gartner says more than 80% of enterprises will have used generative AI APIs or deployed generative AI-enabled applications by 2026. Gartner Newsroom.

Renieris, Elizabeth, Kiron, David, Mills, Steven, and Kleppe, Anne. (2026, May 12). Beyond verification: What AI responsibility really demands of human experts. MIT Sloan Management Review.

Melendez, Steven (2025, September 12). AI won't make the call: Why human judgment still drives innovation. Harvard Business School.

SOURCE JOTO PR