AI-Native Authoring from CodeSignal Helps Teams Create Hands-On Practice at Scale

Built on a decade of skills science, AI-native authoring allows teams to turn their existing materials and courses into role-relevant practice and work simulations to improve skill retention

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal, the leading AI-native skills platform, today announced agentic authoring capabilities in CodeSignal Learn. Teams can now describe a skill or upload existing learning material, and Cosmo, CodeSignal's AI agent, builds a complete, job-relevant work simulation in minutes. These simulations span conversations, coding, whiteboards, spreadsheets, writing, and flow diagrams—and every practice is grounded in CodeSignal's skills framework and rubric methodology, so that it's realistic to the job and every learner gets specific feedback.

Every L&D team has the same problem. Skills are changing fast, your content library is going stale, and there's no time to turn any of it into practice that makes learning stick. Cosmo closes that gap. Backed by over a decade of skills research, Cosmo turns the content you've already built, and what you need next, into hands-on learning that actually builds skill. Speed Speed

The research is clear: skills that come from applied practice with feedback have 75% retention versus 20–50% for video and only 5% for audio, per the National Training Laboratories Institute for Applied Behavioural Science (NTL). Traditionally, authoring that kind of practice requires collaboration across subject matter experts, instructional designers, and role-play partners, plus weeks of design work per skill.

"Hands-on practice with feedback is what makes learning stick, but it's the hardest kind of learning content to build," said Tigran Sloyan, co-founder and CEO of CodeSignal. "AI changes that. We've spent years building the process that turns practice into real skills, and now Cosmo brings that same rigor to every L&D team."

Cosmo partners with teams to generate practice scenarios that mirror real work, deliver feedback in the moment, and act as the role-play counterpart. What this looks like across roles:

For innovative teams: Practicing role-relevant AI skills.

Practicing role-relevant AI skills. For sales reps: Practicing a heated conversation, negotiating with procurement.

Practicing a heated conversation, negotiating with procurement. For new managers: Practicing a difficult performance conversation.

Practicing a difficult performance conversation. For software engineers: Practicing a coding challenge in an IDE.

Practicing a coding challenge in an IDE. For solutions architects: Practicing documenting a system design walkthrough on the whiteboard.

Practicing documenting a system design walkthrough on the whiteboard. For product managers: Practicing writing a clear product requirements document.

Cosmo runs on the same skills science that CodeSignal's Talent Science team has refined over a decade, grounded in I-O psychology principles. That means every simulation reflects real job requirements, every rubric measures observable performance, and the resulting skill development holds up to scrutiny. While Cosmo does the work, admins stay in the loop, able to refine any scenario, rubric, or modality before publishing.

How L&D teams work with Cosmo in CodeSignal Learn:

Ground practice in your own content: Upload a deck, doc, or existing course, and Cosmo turns it into custom practice grounded in your organization's materials. Your content library becomes a practice library.

Upload a deck, doc, or existing course, and Cosmo turns it into custom practice grounded in your organization's materials. Your content library becomes a practice library. Author from a prompt: Describe the skill or learning objective, and Cosmo writes the scenario, picks the modality, and builds the rubric in minutes.

Describe the skill or learning objective, and Cosmo writes the scenario, picks the modality, and builds the rubric in minutes. Simulations across modalities: Coding, conversation, writing, whiteboarding, or any modality used on the job. Cosmo picks the format that fits the skill, builds a rubric for it, and gives every learner specific, rubric-aligned feedback.

Coding, conversation, writing, whiteboarding, or any modality used on the job. Cosmo picks the format that fits the skill, builds a rubric for it, and gives every learner specific, rubric-aligned feedback. Learner-initiated practice in the flow of work: Learners can ask Cosmo for practice on demand ("rehearse this presentation," "quiz me on this framework," "grade this draft") without a content request ticket or weeks of waiting.

For every team using CodeSignal Learn, hands-on practice is now included in the platform. What used to take weeks of design work is now accomplished in a single conversation with Cosmo.

Watch Cosmo in action.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is how the world discovers and develops the skills that will shape the future. Our AI-native skills assessment and experiential learning platform helps organizations hire, train, and grow talent at scale while empowering individuals to advance their careers.

Whether you're growing your team's potential or unlocking your own, CodeSignal meets you where you are and gets you where you need to go. With millions of skills assessments completed, CodeSignal is trusted by companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox and used by learners worldwide.

For more information, visit www.codesignal.com or connect with CodeSignal on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CodeSignal