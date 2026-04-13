CodeSignal's 2026 University Ranking Report Reveals Which Universities Produce the Most Job-Ready Technical Graduates

Sixth annual skills-based ranking challenges traditional college rankings

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal, the leading AI-native skills platform, today announced its 2026 University Ranking Report. As AI reshapes hiring and raises the bar for entry-level talent, employers need to know which universities actually prepare graduates for the work, not just which schools have the best reputation. Rankings are based on students' median performance on CodeSignal's proctored coding assessments, using verified results from tens of thousands of assessments over six years.

Ranking Shifts at the Top

San José State University , a university frequently overlooked by traditional rankings, ranks #2 in 2026, climbing 47 spots since 2021, one of the most dramatic rises in six years of research.

, a university frequently overlooked by traditional rankings, ranks #2 in 2026, climbing 47 spots since 2021, one of the most dramatic rises in six years of research. Princeton University climbed 26 spots to #5 compared to last year's ranking.

climbed 26 spots to #5 compared to last year's ranking. University of Wisconsin and University of Southern California (USC) each climbed more than 18 spots compared to last year's ranking.

and each climbed more than 18 spots compared to last year's ranking. Ten universities appear on the Top 50 list for the first time in 2026, including University of Washington (UW), Washington University in St. Louis (WashU), University of Rochester, Binghamton University, Pennsylvania State University (PennState), University of South Florida, University of Virginia, University of Maryland, University of Pittsburgh, and UC Santa Cruz. This signals that strong technical talent development is emerging across a broader and more geographically diverse set of institutions than traditional rankings would suggest.

Geographic Concentration and Public-School Strength

California universities dominate the list with 22% of all ranked institutions, followed by New York with 12% and Texas with 6%.

universities dominate the list with 22% of all ranked institutions, followed by New York with 12% and Texas with 6%. Public institutions represent 27 of the Top 50 universities, including UC Berkeley, UCLA, Georgia Tech, University of Michigan, UT Austin, and University of Illinois, underscoring that strong outcomes are not limited to private or elite programs.

"For decades, the conversation about top universities has centered on how selective they are, not what their graduates can do," said Tigran Sloyan, CEO and Co-founder of CodeSignal. "In the AI era, what candidates can actually do matters more than where they studied, and the institutions delivering real skill development deserve recognition."

The 2026 University Ranking Report is part of CodeSignal's broader vision to build transparent, outcome-driven infrastructure for hiring and talent development across technical and business roles.

View the full interactive report: https://codesignal.com/university-ranking/2026/

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is how the world discovers and develops the skills that will shape the future. Our AI-native skills assessment and experiential learning platform helps organizations hire, train, and grow talent at scale while empowering individuals to advance their careers.

Whether you're growing your team's potential or unlocking your own, CodeSignal meets you where you are and gets you where you need to go. With millions of skills assessments completed, CodeSignal is trusted by companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox and used by learners worldwide.

For more information, visit www.codesignal.com or connect with CodeSignal on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CodeSignal