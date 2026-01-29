Issued on behalf of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary – The global AI medical imaging market exploded to a staggering $2.57 trillion in 2026 as the entire healthcare ecosystem ditched trial-and-error medicine for AI-native diagnostic precision and autonomous operations[1]. This massive movement has pushed the AI drug discovery sector to $1.81 billion, powered by "federated learning" models that use high-frequency sensing to collapse development timelines from years into months[2]. This new Diagnostic Data Core is creating massive tailwinds for VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF), Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX), Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM), Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) as they bridge the gap between old-school hardware and high-fidelity digital control.

Big data in healthcare has now reached a projected $132.32 billion in 2026, fueled by the urgent need for real-time, autonomous diagnostic resilience in every clinical workflow[3]. Simultaneously, digital pathology platforms have surged to $2.01 billion as AI-powered biomarker prediction becomes the primary value driver for software-as-a-service architectures[4]. We are witnessing a total "diagnostic-edge" convergence where MRI-grade software isn't just a tool—it's the primary engine for proactive life-extension and institutional ROI across the 2026 cycle.

Ventripoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF) is building a subscription business around technology that converts standard 2D ultrasound images into detailed 3D heart models with MRI-level accuracy. The system delivers precise cardiac assessments at a fraction of the cost and complexity of traditional MRI imaging.

Strong investor demand recently doubled the company's private placement from $500,000 to $1 million. The capital will fund commercialization activities, manufacturing scale-up, regulatory submissions across additional markets, and operational requirements as the company transitions from development to revenue generation.

The latest strategic move focuses on proving economic value rather than just clinical capability. Ventripoint engaged Summit Sciences, a specialized healthcare consulting firm, to develop ROI models that show hospitals exactly what they will save. These models integrate real-world data to demonstrate measurable returns through process improvements, enhanced diagnostic accuracy, and optimized resource allocation.

"We are excited to partner with Dana and Summit Sciences to elevate our financial modeling capabilities," said Hugh MacNaught, President and CEO of

Ventripoint Diagnostics. "Dana's extensive expertise in healthcare transformation, combined with Summit Sciences' proven track record in data-driven consulting, will enable us to deliver even more compelling value propositions to our customers. This initiative underscores our commitment to not only advancing cardiac care through technology but also ensuring that our solutions make strong economic sense for healthcare providers worldwide."

Dana Friesen leads Summit Sciences as CEO, bringing more than 15 years of experience in financial analysis and ROI optimization within the medical device sector. The firm has delivered billions in cumulative savings for clinical partners. Friesen's work with indigenous health networks aligns with Ventripoint's expansion into underserved markets.

The company announced a partnership with Nisga'a Valley Health Authority establishing a model for delivering advanced cardiac imaging to remote and Indigenous communities. The collaboration uses a hub-and-spoke design where local providers acquire ultrasound scans and transmit them digitally to specialists at a central hub for rapid interpretation.

Ventripoint appointed David Swetlow as Chief Financial Officer. Swetlow brings more than 15 years of senior management experience from high-growth medical technology companies including Sernova, Ondine, Protox, HealthPricer, and QLT. Management views the appointment as a key step in executing a commercial strategy designed to accelerate market adoption and drive revenue growth.

The company also issued a corporate update detailing its Device-as-a-Service subscription model. Management believes this approach shortens sales cycles and builds recurring revenue streams while making the technology accessible to more healthcare facilities without requiring large upfront capital investments.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) reported positive Phase 1b/2 results from its TUPELO trial showing REC-4881 achieved a 43% median reduction in polyp burden after 12 weeks of treatment in familial adenomatous polyposis patients. The investigational MEK1/2 inhibitor demonstrated durable efficacy with 82% of patients maintaining reductions at week 25, twelve weeks after stopping therapy, representing a 53% median decrease from baseline.

"These Phase 2 results mark a meaningful validation of the Recursion OS," said Chris Gibson, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Recursion Pharmaceuticals. "An unbiased phenotypic insight from our platform and driven by AI—linking MEK1/2 inhibition to APC loss-of-function biology—has now translated into rapid, substantial, and durable reductions in polyp burden in patients."

The company's AI-driven platform identified REC-4881 as the first MEK1/2 inhibitor studied clinically for FAP, a disease affecting over 50,000 patients across the US and EU5 with no approved pharmacotherapy. Recursion Pharmaceuticals plans to engage the FDA in first half 2026 to define a potential registration pathway while expanding trial enrollment from patients aged 55 and older to those 18 and above.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) has launched Paige Predict, a suite of AI-powered digital pathology applications that analyze hematoxylin and eosin whole slide images to predict clinically actionable biomarkers. Following the acquisition of Paige in 2025, the solution addresses tissue scarcity challenges by predicting the likely presence or absence of relevant biomarkers directly from a single H&E slide, offering physicians insights even when tissue samples are insufficient for full molecular profiling.

"Tissue can be scarce, but insights don't have to be," said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Oncology at Tempus. "Paige Predict overcomes one of the biggest barriers in NGS by delivering actionable information to inform critical testing decisions for patient care when sequencing isn't feasible."

Paige Predict analyzes H&E images to predict the likelihood of 123 biomarkers and oncogenic molecular pathways in 16 cancer types including NSCLC, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and colorectal. Built using a combined multimodal cohort containing de-identified data on over 200,000 patients, results are automatically delivered with clinical reports to ordering physicians.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) has announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) to make TuneLab, a platform designed to accelerate drug discovery through advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, available in LiveDesign. TuneLab will be made available in Schrodinger's widely used enterprise informatics platform as a priority interface for participating biotech companies to access TuneLab workflows.

"As a leader in computational drug discovery, Schrödinger is pleased to partner with Lilly TuneLab," said Pat Lorton, chief technology officer and chief operating officer, software at Schrodinger. "We are pleased that LiveDesign will be a priority platform partner for TuneLab workflows, reflecting the demand for a unified enterprise informatics solution that democratizes access to AI models, physics-based calculations, and experimental data across discovery teams."

Schrodinger has a long history of working with partners to accelerate drug discovery and is leveraging this collaboration to expand the use of digital drug design methods. TuneLab uses a privacy-first federated learning approach, allowing Lilly and partner companies to use the platform while keeping proprietary data separate and private.

