AI PIONEER STEFANINI CRAFTS GLOBAL APPLIED AI MARKETING CAMPAIGN CREATED ENTIRELY WITH AI TOOLS

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini Group , a $1 billion technology company specializing in digital solutions, is one of the first companies to create a global marketing campaign entirely from AI tools.

The campaign, which revolved around the theme "Imagine," is meant to demystify AI for business leaders by tangibly demonstrating the impact of AI and showing how these tools are best used — with the oversight of a team of professionals.

"When we set out to create a marketing campaign showcasing our 12 years of experience with AI, we knew it was an opportunity to step up and truly own the space, and our team rose to the occasion," said Carla Ferber, global chief marketing officer at Stefanini. "By embracing AI tools for our campaign, we not only showed our clients a successful use of AI, but we also discovered new tactics that increase our team's efficiency and quality."

The team leveraged AI tools to create a series of 10 case studies for the campaign demonstrating how Stefanini's work with AI has helped clients achieve significant results.

Stefanini exclusively used AI-powered platforms like Midjourney and Pika to create the visuals for the campaign. The creative team worked with the tools, shaping the final product to ensure that the campaign had a consistent look and feel. The creative team found that employing these tools allowed them to save a significant amount of time on their work while still producing high-quality content.

Since the launch in Q4 2023, the campaign has gone live in 27 countries in the form of digital campaigns, billboards across the U.S. and physical advertisements in major airports around the country. To date, the "Imagine" campaign has earned 75.5 million impressions and more than 10 million global video views.

About Stefanini Group

Stefanini is a global tech multinational, originating from Brazil, with 35 years of experience on the market and a presence in 41 countries. The company invests in a complete innovation ecosystem to serve main industry verticals and assist customers in their digital transformation. With robust offers aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and User Experience (UX), the company has received recognitions as well as several awards in the innovation area. Currently, the Brazilian multinational has a broad portfolio, which combines innovative consult-ing and marketing solutions, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence with tradi-tional solutions such as Service Desk (with the ability to offer support in 35 languages), Field Service and outsourcing (BPO).

