Stefanini Group Expands Cybersecurity Portfolio Through Acquisition of Brazilian Industry Leader Protega

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini Group , a $1 billion global technology company specializing in digital solutions, with locations in 41 countries across the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia, announced today the acquisition of Protega, a leading Brazilian cybersecurity company.

"As part of our aggressive investment plan for the coming years, we will allocate $200 million (R$1 billion) to new acquisitions by 2026, with the cybersecurity area being one of our priorities," said Marco Stefanini, Stefanini's founder and global CEO. "As the cybersecurity market continues to grow, this acquisition will allow us to proactively shield companies of different sizes across many industries from financial and reputational losses."

Protega, which has offices in Brazil and New York City, specializes in managed security services, software and hardware integration and consultancy in governance, risks and compliance.

In 2024 the company expects at least $50 million in global revenue. With more than 22 years of experience, nearly 10,000 completed security projects and more than 360,000 protected corporate devices, Protega will help Stefanini better serve its clients during a time of increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

Stefanini's cybersecurity practice, which grew 80% last year, projects continued strong growth in 2024, with revenue expected to surpass $40 million.

"The acquisition of Protega, one of the largest integrators of renowned manufacturers such as Fortinet and Trend Micro, significantly strengthens our cybersecurity platform and consolidates our strategy of offering comprehensive service as a cybersecurity, GRC and compliance enabler for our clients around the world," said Umberto Rosti, CEO of Stefanini Group cybersecurity venture Safeway. "We are confident that this acquisition will not only expand our market share in cybersecurity, but also enrich our platform with its remarkable flexibility and ability to meet the needs of our customers' businesses."

"This union will increase the capability, commercial strength and internationalization of the Stefanini Group's cybersecurity platform," said Luis Gestavo Pereira, co-founder and CEO of Protega, which remains in operation. "As our teams complement each other's specialties, we are prepared to offer current and new customers cutting-edge cybersecurity services."

This acquisition is part of Stefanini's broader plan to elevate its cybersecurity services. Stefanini also recently hired Orion Czarnecki as the head of cybersecurity for North America/Asia-Pacific (NA/APAC) to ensure continued growth and success in its portfolio.

About Stefanini Group

Stefanini Group, a multinational company with a broad portfolio of services, has spent decades reimagining the way tech service companies help customers transform their businesses through digital innovation. Created in 1987 and guided by a shared entrepreneurial spirit, Stefanini Group works collaboratively alongside local, regional and global clients to co-create specialized, industry-focused solutions enabled by the latest advancements in technology.

From artificial intelligence to automation, cloud enablement, hybrid infrastructure and beyond, Stefanini is a one-stop shop for digital solutions. With an ever-growing ecosystem of ventures, partners and capabilities, the company is constantly expanding its offerings, finding new and innovative technologies to serve as tools for clients to convert their ideas into business realities.

Stefanini is a $1B global company with 32,000 employees and a presence in more than 2,000 cities and 41 countries across the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia. The corporate global headquarters is located in Sao Paulo, Brazil with European headquarters in Brussels and the North American headquarters based in metropolitan Detroit.

Further information is available at the company's website, www.stefanini.com .

