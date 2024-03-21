STEFANINI NORTH AMERICA/ASIA PACIFIC ANNOUNCES STRONG 2023 GROWTH SPEARHEADED FROM DETROIT HEADQUARTERS

Stefanini NA/APAC accounted for 25% of Stefanini's global $1.4 billion revenue

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini North America/Asia Pacific (NA/APAC) announced today strong growth for 2023, with the Southfield-based group comprising approximately 25% of the company's global revenue.

In 2023, Stefanini's global revenue reached $1.4 billion — a 20% increase. This growth has been spearheaded by Stefanini NA/APAC, which is the largest business unit of the company. Stefanini forecasts continued growth moving forward with revenue projected to grow to $1.75 billion in 2024.

"2023 was an incredibly strong year for Stefanini as we continued to deliver industry-leading solutions to our clients across the region," said Spencer Gracias, Stefanini NA/APAC CEO. "As a company that has invested heavily in AI for the past 15 years, we were poised to take advantage of the latest innovations in generative AI to elevate our processes across every industry we serve."

A longtime leader in AI innovation, Stefanini has been leveraging AI in creative and game-changing tools and technologies for almost a decade and a half. Today, generative AI plays an increasingly prominent role in driving new solutions, impacting virtually every aspect of Stefanini's operations and elevating the value they deliver for clients and professional partners.

Stefanini's Michigan location in Southfield is an established center of excellence for generative AI — a hub of innovation that has made the Southfield team the leading creator of smart manufacturing, retail, digital marketing and cybersecurity solutions being deployed for clients around the world.

Consistent with Stefanini's continuing trend of strong performance and company growth, the company maintains a strategic global acquisition strategy, targeting companies that will enrich Stefanini's portfolio of solutions. Stefanini acquired four companies in 2023, spanning from Italy to Los Angeles.

In 2024, Stefanini's global strategy remains the same — grow revenue, grow the business and grow its expansive portfolio of generative AI solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of clients across a range of industries.

Stefanini is a global tech multinational, originating from Brazil, with 35 years of experience on the market and a presence in 41 countries. The company invests in a complete innovation ecosystem to serve main industry verticals and assist customers in their digital transformation. With robust offers aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and User Experience (UX), the company has received recognitions as well as several awards in the innovation area. Currently, the Brazilian multinational has a broad portfolio, which combines innovative consult-ing and marketing solutions, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence with tradi-tional solutions such as Service Desk (with the ability to offer support in 35 languages), Field Service and outsourcing (BPO).

