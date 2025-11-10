AI Policies Made Simple: How Ministries Are Learning to Navigate the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is rapidly entering church operations, shaping sermon prep, communications, and administration. Many ministry leaders now face a new challenge: how to use AI responsibly.

Launching December 1, AI Policies Made Simple is a masterclass designed to help pastors and nonprofit executives create clear, mission-aligned AI policies. Developed by Kenny Jahng , founder of AIforChurchLeaders.com and editor-in-chief of ChurchTechToday.com , the course provides a faith-based framework for governing technology with wisdom and integrity.

AI Policy Generator for Churches AI for Churches - AI Policy Masterclass by Kenny Jahng

According to the 2025 State of AI in the Church Survey and Report, over 42% of church leaders now use AI tools weekly or daily in their work. "AI is already in our ministries, whether leaders realize it or not," said Kenny Jahng. "We can either drift into using it without direction, or take responsibility and set clear boundaries."

The masterclass simplifies policy creation into five key tracks:

WHO – Leadership & Governance





WHY – Theological Foundations





HOW – Practical Design





WHERE – Ethical Boundaries





WHAT – Policy Assembly

Each track includes templates and prompts that guide teams to produce a working, board-ready AI policy by the end of the course.

"Every church and nonprofit carries a sacred trust: to protect its people and ensure technology serves the mission, not the moment," Jahng said. "An AI policy is how leaders turn conviction into practice. It's a compass that keeps innovation pointing toward integrity."

AI Policies Made Simple approaches technology through a theological and ethical lens, framing innovation as stewardship. It builds on Jahng's earlier success with ChatGPT for Churches , the #1 course for pastors learning to use AI. Together, the two courses equip leaders to apply and govern AI with clarity and conviction.

The masterclass is hosted by AIforChurchLeaders.com and published in partnership with ChurchTechToday.com . Enrollment is available at AIPoliciesMadeSimple.com . For interviews or media inquiries, contact [email protected] or 973-500-8536.

