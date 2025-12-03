Pastors Are Turning to AI Faster Than Anyone Expected, Nationwide Survey Shows, Using It to Write Sermons, Counsel Congregants, and Run Their Churches

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new nationwide survey conducted by AiForChurchLeaders.com and Exponential AI NEXT reveals pastors adopting AI at a pace few anticipated. 61% now use it weekly or daily, and 64% rely on it for sermon preparation. The same tools are steadily expanding into counseling prep, administrative workflows, and church operations. The findings signal a notable shift in how ministry work is performed across the country.

Rapid Adoption by Pastors and Primary Uses

AI has quickly become integrated into core ministry functions, with 91% of church leaders supporting its use to some degree. Adoption is accelerating: 61% of pastors now use AI weekly or daily (up from 43% in 2024), with 25% using it daily.

The primary applications for church-related work are content creation (36%), research (26%), and administrative work (16%).

Sermon Preparation Shows the Sharpest Shift

Sermon development is changing at a fast pace. 64% of pastors who preach say they use AI in their sermon preparation process, up significantly from 2024. Many rely on it for research, outline creation, text analysis, and consistency checks. This marks a measurable jump from 2024, when fewer than 50% were willing to use AI in message development.

Pastoral Care Begins to Consider AI

Pastors see potential for AI to support counseling and interpersonal work. 19% say they would use AI to answer congregant questions and recommend resources. 15% say they would use it to role-play difficult conversations. The responses highlight where pastors believe AI could meaningfully assist relational ministry in the future.

Ethical Concerns Remain Prominent

Pastors continue to raise concerns about accuracy, transparency, and spiritual integrity. Theological misalignment is the top ethical concern at 29%, followed by fear of diminishing human connection at 23% and concerns about privacy and data security at 20%. When asked to identify the single most significant risk, 41% cite misinformation. Leaders indicate a need for clear guidance that ensures integrity while allowing responsible use of emerging tools.

Addressing the AI Policy Gap in Today's Churches

Despite rising adoption, most churches lack structured policies or training. Only 6% of ministries report having a formal AI policy, while 73% have none. To help address this gap, AiPoliciesMadeSimple.com, a new resource from Ai for Church Leaders, offers a practical guided process to build a policy document that sets expectations, defines ethical boundaries, and establishes responsible-use standards.

