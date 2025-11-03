ChatGPT for Churches: A Step-by-Step Masterclass Teaching Pastors to Lead Smarter with AI

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes how ministries communicate, create, and lead, the #1 course for pastors on AI, ChatGPTforChurches.com , is equipping church leaders and staff teams to confidently use AI with purpose and integrity.

#1 Course for Pastors // ChatGPTforChurches.com AI training for pastors and church staff: ChatGPTforChurches.com

Developed by Kenny Jahng, founder of AIforChurchLeaders.com and editor-in-chief of ChurchTechToday.com, this online masterclass demystifies AI for churches. It provides pastors and church staff with practical, ethical, and effective ways to integrate AI best practices into sermon preparation, administration, communications, and outreach — without compromising their calling.

From Intimidation to Inspiration

"AI isn't replacing pastors, it's releasing them," said Kenny Jahng. "When used correctly, tools like AI chatbots can save hours each week and help church staff teams focus more on people instead of paperwork."

The self-paced course breaks down the fundamentals of artificial intelligence and guides users through real ministry scenarios. Leaders learn how to generate meaningful content, improve communication efficiency, and enhance creativity while staying anchored in mission and theology.

Inside the AI Course for Churches

Participants gain hands-on experience for practical ministry applications, including:

Turning one sermon outline into a week of social media content.





Drafting newsletters, devotionals, and event announcements that drive engagement.





Generating small-group discussion questions and discipleship resources.





Using AI to analyze data, write emails, and manage administrative tasks.





Creating prompts that deliver consistent, high-quality results every time.

The course also introduces Jahng's signature F.A.S.T.E.R. Prompt Framework, a simple six-step method that helps users communicate with AI clearly and confidently. This framework removes the guesswork and frustration of prompting, enabling leaders to "get what they need, when they need it" from AI apps like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other AI tools.

Created for Team and Staff Training

Beyond pastors, ChatGPT for Churches is perfect as a staff-wide training resource, ideal for communications directors, executive pastors and leadership teams, as well as ministry department staff. Teams can take the course together to establish consistent, responsible AI practices across departments.

"Every church staff member should know how to use these tools effectively," Jahng said. "When the entire team learns together, the results multiply."

About AIforChurchLeaders.com and ChurchTechToday.com

AIforChurchLeaders.com is a training platform and community of more than 7,000 pastors and ministry innovators learning how to use AI ethically and effectively for ministry.

ChurchTechToday.com is the leading online resource helping pastors and church leaders adopt the right technology tools for communication, discipleship, and growth.

For interviews or further inquiries, media professionals can contact Kenny Jahng on the website or via [email protected], 973-960-8800.

Key Details

Course: ChatGPT for Churches — Self-Paced Online Masterclass





ChatGPT for Churches — Self-Paced Online Masterclass Hosted By: AIforChurchLeaders.com and ChurchTechToday.com





AIforChurchLeaders.com and ChurchTechToday.com Instructor: Kenny Jahng and a panel of advanced AI users and church practitioners





Kenny Jahng and a panel of advanced AI users and church practitioners Ideal For: Pastors, staff teams, and ministry leaders seeking ethical, practical AI training





Pastors, staff teams, and ministry leaders seeking ethical, practical AI training Purpose: Learn how AI works, and how to confidently, creatively, and responsibly use AI chatbots

SOURCE AIforChurchLeaders.com