AI-powered Care Coordination Software Gives Vendors Competitive Edge in the Era of Personalized Healthcare

"The care coordination software market is embracing large-scale innovation, aided by advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain , which support data interoperability and normalization within a defined clinical network," said Koustav Chatterjee, Industry Analyst, Transformational Health . "The growing need to auto-trigger worklists and personalize intervention plans for complex patient populations will further drive investments in care coordination IT ( CCIT )."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, US Care Coordination Software Market, Forecast to 2023, examines the adoption drivers across a variety of settings. It also presents the challenges impacting the market and the outlook for the adoption of care coordination software among three key customer segments. It presents forecasts for the overall market growth over a six-year period and opportunities within the total market.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3ck.

"While regulatory hurdles had hindered the adoption of CCIT in the past, the latest US policies advocating the Promoting Interoperability initiative by Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the cross-continuum interoperability, are expected to accelerate the adoption of both software and service solutions," noted Chatterjee. "Business models will remain largely centered on transitional care management, and chronic condition management is highly regulated under various value-based reimbursement programs. Legacy electronic health record (EHR) platforms, which allow third-party integration with CCIT to remain interoperable in the front end, will thrive. Collaboration with traditional ICT vendors such as Microsoft, Apple, and Salesforce is also expected by both payers and providers."

For additional growth opportunities, CCIT vendors are likely to:

Encourage the integration of disparate medical workflows by demonstrating accrued revenue, saved costs, and improved outcomes.

Automate the process of matching patients with their care teams. Care managers need to employ IT enablers so that they can proactively reach out to patients' caretakers and provide insights to help make more informed, data-driven decisions.

so that they can proactively reach out to patients' caretakers and provide insights to help make more informed, data-driven decisions. Manage patients' clinical and financial experience through IT, enabling the sharing or exchanging of information required to make favorable decisions.

Deliver robust care coordination software products that offer end-to-end referral management capabilities .

. Highlight financial gaps in the network and identify patients who can generate incremental revenue for caregivers.

Introduce a digital command center to auto-attribute care managers, who will be responsible for delivering, monitoring, and benchmarking care plan adherence both manually and digitally for patients.

US Care Coordination Software Market, Forecast to 2023 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Digital Health Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

US Care Coordination Software Market, Forecast to 2023

9AB9-48

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications

T: +1 210 348 10 12

T: +54 11 4778 3540

E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

