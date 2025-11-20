Bloomberg Law and Courtroom Insight Collaborate to Help Firms Unlock Deeper Matter Intelligence

Courtroom Insight and Bloomberg Law collaborate to provide legal data and analytics to mutual customers by incorporating access to the Bloomberg Law dockets data seamlessly into CI's Solutions: the CI Directory and CI Matter Connector.

ARLINGTON, Va. and SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announces a collaboration with Courtroom Insight (CI), a leading provider of legal data and analytics.

Through this collaboration, mutual enterprise customers will be able to conduct a consolidated search of Bloomberg Law's advanced docket data, Courtroom Insight's structured data and the customer's own data. Customers will then be able to link directly to the underlying content on Bloomberg Law through the CI Directory and CI Matter Connector solutions. This unified approach will enable firms to more efficiently uncover connections, strengthen case strategies, and improve business development efforts.

By allowing access to Bloomberg Law's comprehensive docket information through CI's Directory and Matter Connector solutions, law firms can:

Surface deeper matter intelligence by uncovering the connection between matter data and related legal professional data.

by uncovering the connection between matter data and related legal professional data. Streamline research workflows by eliminating time-consuming searches across multiple internal and external systems.

by eliminating time-consuming searches across multiple internal and external systems. Showcase firm expertise through automatically generated, customizable narratives that strengthen RFP responses and pitches, highlight litigation trends, and support predictive analytics.

"At Bloomberg Law, we are committed to helping legal professionals turn data into insight by integrating our industry-leading dockets data with Courtroom Insight's platform, giving firms a more connected view of their matters and enabling faster analysis, smarter strategy, and stronger results for their clients," said Bobby Puglia, Chief Product Officer, Bloomberg Industry Group. "This collaboration underscores our focus on building solutions that streamline workflows and deliver meaningful impact where our clients need it most."

"Our mission is to provide clean, structured, and connected data about legal professionals and matters," said Mark Torchiana, CEO of Courtroom Insight. "With Bloomberg Law's docket data, our clients can move beyond siloed information and make faster, smarter decisions that directly impact their business development and case strategies."

Learn more about Bloomberg Law's enterprise dockets integration: https://aboutblaw.com/bj8P.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law provides the content and technology legal professionals need to act decisively in a rapidly changing world. Trusted by law firms, corporations, and government agencies, the Bloomberg Law platform combines authoritative news, expert guidance, market intelligence, and advanced research tools to equip legal professionals with the insights they need to deliver guidance with confidence. Bloomberg Law is part of Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., a global leader in business and financial information, data, news, and insights. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

About Courtroom Insight

CI empowers legal with company, matter, and people intelligence to supercharge organizations' technology investments. Learn more about CI's data solutions by visiting Courtroom Insight.

