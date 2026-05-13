AI-Powered Kitchen Design Agents Coming to 3D Cloud Platform

New technologies promise to empower kitchen designers to do more and enable retailers to supplement their design teams with virtual resources .

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Cloud announced today the upcoming release of its AI-powered kitchen design assistant, a new capability built on the company's recently minted AI patent for conversational AI-based design and the 3D Cloud Platform Visual Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) workflow.

Meet Chloe, the AI-powered kitchen design agent from 3D Cloud, built on patented technology for conversational configuration. Chloe is designed to help consumers co-create buyable, professional-quality kitchen designs through interactive 3D visualization. Speed Speed More than a design agent, the 3D Cloud AI Kitchen Design Agent experience culminates in an accurate Visual CPQ for kitchen manufacturers and retailers that produces HD renders of the finished space and a complete PDF packet with a bill of materials.

Even for RTA, in-stock, and semi-custom cabinets, designing and selling a kitchen often requires multiple appointments and hours of planning. The new solution allows users to co-create fully configured, accurate kitchen designs using natural language and move directly from design to order.

The AI agent cuts the design and sales cycle for kitchens in half, while providing an updated experience that aligns with evolving customer expectations. Instead of relying on time-intensive workflows or specialized expertise, users describe what they want in conversational text prompts and are guided through the design process. At the end, they receive a complete, validated 3D kitchen design and can generate a PDF design packet that follows NKBA rules and best practices.

"For decades, selling kitchens has been slow and dependent on expert designers," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. "We're combining AI with data-driven 3D design tools to deliver faster service, improve the customer experience, and produce accurate designs that can be priced, turned into a bill of materials, and purchased in the same workflow."

The new AI design assistant is powered by the 3D Cloud Platform, a Visual CPQ system that combines real-time 3D product configuration, pricing logic, and rule-based validation. Within this framework, the assistant interprets user input, assembles product configurations from structured catalog data, and enforces all product and business rules. Every design reflects real-world constraints, ensuring outputs are both manufacturable and aligned to available inventory.

The experience is data-driven, combining manufacturer-provided catalog data with hundreds of thousands of kitchens designed in 3D Cloud, along with synthetic data. This dataset supports layout generation, configuration logic, and guided selling for kitchen projects, reducing the need for repeated design iterations and back-and-forth between customers and sales teams.

By embedding AI into its Visual CPQ platform, 3D Cloud enables manufacturers and retailers to support both assisted selling and self-service design. This approach reduces operational costs while improving consistency and throughput across sales channels.

"Customers expect faster answers and fewer steps," added Besecker. "This approach aligns with that expectation and connects directly to how products are configured, priced, and sold. It's definitively the future of kitchen design."

For more information or to request participation in the private preview program, request a demo at 3Dcloud.com.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization, including 3D product configurators, and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage industries. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer with AI Kitchen Design Agents, 3D Cloud Deck Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Instant Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, Bob's Discount Furniture, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis & Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

SOURCE 3D Cloud