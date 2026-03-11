AI-Powered Social Gifting Platform GyftPro Surpasses 3,000 Downloads and 1,100 Active Users in First 90 Days

PHOENIX, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first 90 days since launch, Phoenix-based AI-powered social gifting platform GyftPro has surpassed 3,000 downloads and grown to more than 1,100 active users, with adoption accelerating at 30% month-over-month as consumers increasingly seek more personalized ways to discover and organize gifts.

The GyftPro app helps users organize gift ideas, track upcoming events, and discover personalized gift recommendations powered by AI. Markus Gold, founder and CEO of GyftPro, created the platform to help people give more thoughtful and meaningful gifts.

Early user behavior on the platform shows strong engagement and planning activity. Users have already created 734 gifting events, saved 660 items to wishlists, and generated 8,939 discovery interactions while browsing gift recommendations—signals that users are not only downloading the app, but actively using it to organize and plan upcoming gifting moments.

Unlike traditional e-commerce platforms that center around product catalogs, GyftPro organizes gift discovery around relationships and real-life events. Users can save gift ideas for friends and family, track occasions such as birthdays and holidays, and receive AI-powered recommendations tailored to the specific people in their lives.

"We're seeing strong early engagement because gifting is inherently social," said Markus Gold, founder and CEO of GyftPro. "People often think of great gift ideas but forget them later, or they end up scrambling at the last minute. GyftPro helps capture those moments and organize gifting around the relationships that matter most."

The platform combines visual discovery, relationship-aware AI recommendations, and collaborative tools that allow friends and family members to share gift ideas and coordinate gifting together. By connecting people, events, and gift ideas in one place, GyftPro aims to transform gifting from a last-minute purchase into a more organized and thoughtful experience.

User engagement continues to grow as discovery features drive interaction within the app. To date, GyftPro users have generated more than 2,300 positive gift interactions, with individuals averaging over 30 discovery interactions each while exploring personalized recommendations.

As consumer shopping increasingly shifts toward personalized and AI-driven discovery, platforms that organize gifting around relationships rather than products are beginning to gain traction. The global gifting market represents hundreds of billions of dollars in annual spending, yet most digital shopping platforms are still designed around products rather than the people those gifts are intended for.

GyftPro was recently featured by TrendHunter as an emerging example of innovation in AI-powered social gifting, highlighting the growing role artificial intelligence is playing in consumer discovery platforms.

As digital experiences become more personalized and socially connected, GyftPro aims to become the platform people rely on to organize gifting across their entire network.

GyftPro is currently available as a mobile application on both iOS and Android .

More information is available at: https://www.gyftpro.com

About GyftPro

GyftPro is an AI-powered social gifting platform that helps people discover, organize, and share thoughtful gift ideas for the important people in their lives. By combining visual discovery, relationship-aware recommendations, and collaborative wishlists, GyftPro makes it easier to plan for birthdays, holidays, and life's biggest moments. The platform is designed to transform gifting from a last-minute purchase into a more organized, personalized, and social experience.

GyftPro is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

