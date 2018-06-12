A&I Recalls Tractor Canopies Due To Injury Hazard

Name of Product: A&I tractor canopies

Hazard: The canopies do not meet design specifications and can cause the tractor's Rollover Protective Structure (ROPS) to fail to protect the operator in a rollover accident, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using tractors with a recalled canopy and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair.

Consumer Contact:

A&I at 800-657-4343 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.aiproducts.com or www.johndeere.com and click on Recalls under the Parts & Service drop-down menu for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 6,200 (In addition, about 265 in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves steel A&I tractor canopies sold in green, blue, orange, red and dark red. The recalled canopies are sold as a separate attachment that can be bolted to a tractor's ROPS and come with mounting brackets and hardware.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold At: John Deere dealers and non-John Deere resellers nationwide from September 2016 through April 2018 for about $350.

Manufacturer: ATI Products Inc., a subsidiary of Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.

Manufactured in: Canada

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/66962r-eng.php

recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

