NovoEd's AI-Enabled Talent Development Platform Honored in The EdTech Awards 2026

Integrated System of Products from Leading Enterprise Talent Development Technology Provider Recognized in Seven Key Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd, the leading enterprise talent development technology provider that empowers organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice, has been recognized for its integrated talent development system in The EdTech Awards 2026. Celebrating its 16th year, EdTech Digest's EdTech Awards is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, honoring the biggest names in edtech who are transforming education through technology in ways that are meaningful, measurable, and lasting.

Built upon learning science and packed with enterprise-grade capabilities that drive efficiency, security, and scalability, NovoEd's AI-enabled Talent Development Platform empowers enterprise organizations to develop employees and retain talent across global workforces on a single platform. The platform unites three solutions—Learn+, Mentor+, and Practice+—each purpose-built to address key talent development areas. The NovoAI product works across these solutions to streamline operations and optimize output throughout the platform.

NovoEd was selected as a winner in three influential EdTech Awards 2026 categories:

Corporate Training Solution

Mentoring Solution (Mentor+)

Professional Skills (Workforce, Upskilling) Solution

NovoEd was also named a finalist in the following categories:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solution (NovoAI)

Authoring Tools Solution (NovoAI)

New Product or Service (Mentor+)

Professional Development Learning Solution (Learn+)

"Across every sector, there is a growing recognition that learning must be more human-centered, more adaptive, and more connected to real-world experience. NovoEd's integrated learning system combines hands-on practice, on-the-job application, and actionable feedback that moves beyond the talent development status quo and transforms people into an organization's strategic advantage," said Scott Kinney, NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board. "The NovoEd team is honored to be recognized by The EdTech Awards for our work, which is constantly evolving to enable L&D and HR leaders to support and enhance the human interactions that are core to our platform and to learning science."



The EdTech Awards program recognizes people for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.



"Congratulations to The EdTech Awards 2026 finalists and winners. We're no longer asking if technology will transform learning—it already has. The leaders honored here are defining what comes next," said Victor Rivero, who, as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. "The future of learning isn't something we're waiting for—it's unfolding right now, shaped by innovators who aren't reacting to change, but creating it across classrooms, workplaces, and beyond."

This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential. View the full list of the finalists and winners of The EdTech Awards 2026 here.

About EdTech Digest and The EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning, annually honors the best and brightest people, products, and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

About NovoEd

Founded in 2012 out of the Stanford Social Algorithms Lab, NovoEd is an enterprise talent development technology provider that enables organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice. Built on proven learning science, the NovoEd Platform drives engagement, collaboration, and skill application to develop a future-ready workforce. Global enterprises rely on NovoEd to foster deep capability-building and continuous workforce transformation. Visit novoed.com to learn more.

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SOURCE NovoEd