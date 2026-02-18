AI Shown to Lift Profit Margins by Up to 1.9% as Ever.Ag Advances Embedded Intelligence for Ag Retail

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprise investment in artificial intelligence continues to accelerate, with global AI spending projected to more than double between 2023 and 2026 according to IDC and the IBM Institute for Business Value, Ever.Ag today announced a significant advancement in how AI is being applied across ag retail operations. By embedding intelligence directly into its ag retail solution, Merchant Ag, Ever.Ag is enabling ag retailers to operate more efficiently, support their workforce, and make more proactive, data-driven decisions.

Ag retailers are navigating labor constraints, margin pressure, supply chain disruption, and increasing operational complexity. Ever.Ag is addressing these challenges with a practical approach to AI that focuses on embedding intelligence directly into the workflows retailers already use every day, rather than introducing standalone tools or experimental technology.

"AI adoption in agriculture is accelerating, but the real impact comes from how it is applied," said Alan Brady, VP Business Management Solutions at Ever.Ag. "By embedding intelligence into ag retail workflows, teams can reduce manual effort, move faster, and make better decisions as part of their daily work."

Within Merchant Ag, applied AI supports employees by delivering instant, contextual answers and guidance using a retailer's own operational data. Employees can quickly access insights related to inventory, pricing, customer activity, or system processes without leaving their workflow, helping accelerate onboarding, reduce reliance on manuals and spreadsheets, and improve consistency across teams.

Beyond employee support, Ever.Ag is applying AI to predictive and prescriptive inventory management. Using machine learning and advanced analytics, the platform forecasts demand, identifies slow-moving or at-risk inventory, and surfaces recommended actions such as transfers, purchasing adjustments, or promotional opportunities. These insights are delivered directly within Merchant Ag, helping retailers reduce shrink, avoid stockouts, and protect margins across locations and seasons.

Industry research underscores this approach. McKinsey research shows that applied AI can lift profit margins by an average of 1.2 to 1.9 percentage points while improving the return on existing technology investments.

"This is not about AI for its own sake," says Alan. "It is about applying intelligence in ways that help ag retailers operate more effectively today and build a stronger foundation for the future."

ABOUT EVER.AG

Ever.Ag is a leading provider of innovative AgTech solutions and services that connect and empower the entire agricultural supply chain—from farm to consumer. With a deep commitment to advancing how agriculture works, Ever.Ag delivers market intelligence, risk management, and cutting-edge software that enable smarter, more sustainable operations across dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness sectors. Backed by decades of experience and a passion for industry innovation, Ever.Ag helps producers, processors, and partners make data-driven decisions, improve efficiency, and feed a growing world with confidence.

