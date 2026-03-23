Ever.Ag Introduces Agentic AI for Agriculture's Freight Execution

LEWISVILLE, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag today announced the launch of agentic AI capabilities within Roger, its agricultural freight execution platform. Roger is the first agricultural freight platform to embed AI directly into the operational workflow, allowing teams to interrogate live freight data and take immediate action in the same conversation. Users can surface insights, validate performance, and instantly create, update, dispatch, or settle loads through conversational commands that execute in real time.

Dispatchers and grain operations teams no longer spend time searching across screens for shipment insights and then navigating back through the system to modify the load. The assistant surfaces relevant live freight data, track and trace updates, rate context, and exception signals within the conversation, then enables immediate drafting, tendering, updating, or settlement actions in that same workflow. It also provides guided, permission-aware assistance aligned to each customer's internal standard operating procedures, helping ensure the right steps are followed without requiring users to reference external documentation or tribal knowledge.

For merchandising and accounting teams, the assistant streamlines load review and settlement by surfacing relevant shipment details, highlighting discrepancies, and accelerating exception identification. Instead of manually combing through load records to confirm status, rate, and supporting documentation, teams receive contextual guidance that helps them validate completeness, resolve issues faster, and move loads to settlement with greater consistency and control.

From Decision to Execution in One Continuous Workflow

High-volume agricultural freight operations run on timing and precision. During peak crop movement, teams manage hundreds or thousands of loads under compressed timelines. Time is lost not only in data entry, but in searching for answers, validating context, resolving exceptions, and navigating between systems before action can be taken.

Agentic AI in Roger eliminates that fragmentation by unifying insight and execution inside a single workflow. Merchandisers, dispatchers, freight coordinators, and settlement teams can identify issues, validate rates and shipment status, and immediately execute the required action without leaving the load context. The result is fewer touches per load, faster exception resolution, reduced error rates, and more consistent adherence to internal operating procedures. Every action remains governed by role-based controls and tied to the same trusted load record customers already rely on.

"This capability changes how freight teams execute," said Ben Sloan, VP Agribusiness Solutions, Ever.Ag. "Agricultural logistics is constrained by fragmented workflows. By embedding AI directly into execution, we compress the time between insight and action. That translates into faster throughput, fewer manual interventions, and stronger operational control during the most critical periods of the season.

Roger customers can begin using agentic AI capabilities immediately. Ever.Ag will continue expanding intelligent, workflow-embedded execution across its platform as part of its long-term commitment to modernizing the agricultural supply chain.

Ever.Ag will demonstrate Roger's agentic capabilities at the NGFA Annual Convention, March 22–24, 2026.

https://connect.ever.ag/roger

ABOUT EVER.AG

Ever.Ag is a leading provider of innovative AgTech solutions and services that connect and empower the entire agricultural supply chain, from farm to consumer. With a deep commitment to advancing how agriculture works, Ever.Ag delivers market intelligence, risk management, and cutting-edge software that enable smarter, more sustainable operations across dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness sectors. Backed by decades of experience and a passion for industry innovation, Ever.Ag helps producers, processors, and partners make data-driven decisions, improve efficiency, and feed a growing world with confidence.

SOURCE Ever.Ag