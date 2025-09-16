AI Strategist Paul Roetzer to Keynote Sitecore Symposium 2025

Marketing leaders gather to explore changing landscape of search and discovery

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the digital experience leader, today announced that Paul Roetzer, founder of SmarterX and the Marketing AI Institute, will keynote Sitecore Symposium 2025. The event, taking place November 3–5 at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort in Orlando, will bring together more than 1,500 marketing and digital leaders to explore how AI is changing the way people discover and connect with brands — and how marketers can stay ahead.

Paul Roetzer is known for helping business and marketing leaders understand and apply AI responsibly. He has equipped thousands of professionals with the fluency to harness AI, while keeping people and purpose at the center. His free monthly "Intro to AI" class has drawn more than 40,000 registrants, and his book Marketing Artificial Intelligence is a go-to guide for marketing and digital executives.

"The shape of internet traffic continues to change at lightning pace, transforming discovery and challenging brand experience. Agentic intelligence allows marketers to unlock the power and the potential of precision marketing techniques – like programmatic ABM – at scale, and to ensure experiences are context-aware, personal and relevant across every channel so you can reach every customer where they live today: in the summaries and social feeds that are rapidly replacing search and click," said Eric Stine, CEO of Sitecore. "Paul is at the forefront of helping marketers understand what this means and how to respond. At Symposium, his insights will connect directly to what Sitecore does best: enabling marketers to create personalized experiences that reach the right people, with the right message, even as discovery gets harder."

Roetzer joins keynote speaker Jesse Cole, founder of the Savannah Bananas, whose fans-first philosophy has redefined loyalty and engagement. Together, they embody Symposium's theme: bold voices and practical innovation to help marketers thrive in a new era of speed, scale and human-centered experience.

"Marketers are facing a wave of change from the collapse of traditional search to the rise of AI agents and intelligent discovery," said Michelle Boockoff-Bajdek, Chief Marketing Officer at Sitecore. "Paul brings clarity and urgency to this shift. He'll help marketers move from theory to action and show what it really takes to stay visible and relevant in this new era."

Symposium 2025 is the place where marketing leaders connect, learn and prepare for the future of digital experience. Register today at symposium.sitecore.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn and X with #SitecoreSYM.

