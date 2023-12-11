A.I. Unleashed: NASDAQ Interview with VantagePoint President Lane Mendelsohn

Vantagepoint A.I. President, Lane Mendelsohn, was recently invited to the NASDAQ in New York City for an exclusive interview with Jane King to cover how VantagePoint's artificial intelligence has become a pivotal solution for accurate market forecasting.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI, engaged in an insightful conversation at the NASDAQ to unravel the mysteries behind predictive artificial intelligence., highlighting what sets it apart from other generative capabilities, and delivers a crucial warning to traders.

The interview, conducted by host Jane King, shed light on crucial aspects for today's traders and unveiled how A.I. can empower them to forecast with up to 87.4% proven accuracy.

Mendelsohn drew attention to the rapid surge of A.I. in trading, underscoring its transformative impact. "What VantagePoint is doing is it's actually providing information and insights that a trader would never be able to find on their own… it's actually doing something that's humanly impossible but through the technology making it possible for the human to get that valuable information to help them make the very important decision about their personal finances," remarked Mendelsohn.

Addressing what the future may hold in a new world of artificial intelligence, Mendelsohn highlighted the symbiotic alliance between humans and A.I. "Human intelligence and artificial intelligence really form a partnership that is the ticket to a winning combination and that's how we've been able to empower Traders around the world for over 40 years," Mendelsohn noted.

In his reflections on the interview, Mendelsohn conveyed appreciation, affirming, "Being part of this interview has been a genuine privilege. The company, started by my father in 1979, pioneered artificial intelligence forecasting for retail traders and obtained patents for the VantagePoint software in 2013 and 2014. Sharing our story at the NASDAQ fills me with immense fulfillment, observing the profound transformative path we've taken, positively changing lives along the way."

The complete interview, encompassing Mendelsohn's valuable insights, can be watched here.

To learn more about what makes VantagePoint unique in the financial software sector and how predictive A.I. is innovating trading strategies for independent traders watch a free live interactive training.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Options, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Family-owned, Vantagepoint is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children, The Children's Cancer Center, and Two Good Soles. For a private demonstration: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

