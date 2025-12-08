Vantagepoint A.I. Invests Over $4 Million in Headquarters Expansion, Receives Pasco County Commissioner Recognition

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I., LLC, a pioneering financial forecasting company and leading provider of artificial intelligence powered trading software, today announced a major expansion of its headquarters in Wesley Chapel, Florida. The company is investing over $4 million to purchase and renovate a 10,000 square foot building, more than tripling its current headquarters footprint and reinforcing its deep commitment to Pasco County.

The expansion reflects Vantagepoint A.I.'s strategic investment in its headquarters operations and team collaboration. The increased space will enable enhanced communication, teamwork, and innovation as the company continues to develop cutting edge technology for traders and investors worldwide.

"Over the past 46 years that we've had the family business, we've been here in Pasco since 1987," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I. "This is a very exciting time because we're growing. I take it very seriously. I know it's a responsibility that I have to lead and grow the company, and I will give 110 percent to make sure that we not only hit these numbers of growth and help to employ people at higher levels of salary but even exceed that."

The Pasco County Board of County Commissioners recently approved an economic incentive agreement for the project, recognizing Vantagepoint A.I. for its business accomplishments and community impact. County officials praised the company as "exactly the kind of project that Pasco County sets out to attract in our high technology industries" and noted that Vantagepoint A.I.'s return on investment stands out as one of the best among all approved economic development projects.

The commissioners expressed strong support for Vantagepoint A.I.'s continued growth in the county. "Your philanthropy and helping others in need throughout our county just makes me very proud and honored to know you," said Commissioner Seth Weightman. Commissioner Jack Mariano added, "I think you set the bar for how to help your community to be a better place." Commissioner Kathryn Starkey noted, "You're just the shining star, really you are. You have set the example for others to follow, and it'll be hard to follow in your family's footsteps, so I'm excited for you."

Commissioner Ron Oakley, reflecting on the company's longstanding community presence, recalled, "The first time I ever ran for election, Lane had me come to his office there on Pasco Road and I spoke to his employees there. That was pretty exciting for me."

Vantagepoint A.I. serves over 47,000 traders across more than 120 countries to forecast trends in stocks, ETFs, forex, and cryptocurrencies. The company's patented artificial intelligence software analyzes global markets and their interconnected relationships to generate predictive indicators with up to 87.4% proven accuracy. As a family-owned business in its second generation, VantagePoint continues its commitment to both technological innovation and community service, including the Two Good Souls initiative and other charitable programs that donate a portion of all company revenue to causes locally and nationally.

"We are blessed to have you in our community, and our community looks different because you guys are in it," said Commissioner Lisa Yeager during the recognition ceremony.

Mendelsohn concluded his remarks to the board by reinforcing the company's local commitment: "As our company continues to grow and flourish, we'll continue our charitable giving and continue to invest back in the community that has invested in us."

Excerpts from the meeting and a message from Mendelsohn can be viewed by clicking here.

The headquarters expansion is expected to create new employment opportunities at competitive salary levels while strengthening VantagePoint's ability to serve its global trading community.

About Vantagepoint A.I., LLC Vantagepoint A.I. is a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence and intermarket analysis to trading. In business since 1979 and releasing the first A.I. software for individual traders in 1991, the company has been at the forefront of democratizing advanced trading technology. The VantagePoint artificial intelligence software analyzes global markets and their interconnected relationships to generate predictive indicators with up to 87.4% proven accuracy. VantagePoint serves over 47,000 traders in stocks, ETFs, forex, and cryptocurrencies. The company donates a portion of all revenue to charitable causes locally and nationally. Vantagepoint A.I. is a family-owned business in its second generation, serving traders in more than 120 countries.

