Two Independent Studies Reveal Truth Behind Vantagepoint A.I.'s Predictive Accuracy Forecasting Stock Market Trends

Two Ph.D. Researchers Independently Validate Prediction Accuracy, Demonstrating Accuracy Up To 62.72% Better Than Randomized Trading Methods

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I., LLC, the pioneer in artificial intelligence-based trading software for retail investors, today announced the release of two comprehensive independent validation studies that demonstrate the software's exceptional predictive accuracy across diverse market conditions. The dual studies, conducted separately by Dr. Gozde Karatas Baydogmus, Ph.D. in Computer Engineering with extensive expertise in predictive modeling, statistical analysis, and algorithm design for both machine learning and non-ML applications, and Dr. Dillon Huddleston, Ph.D. in Economics who's professional competencies span predictive modeling, statistical analysis, algorithm design for machine learning and traditional applications, data visualization, and big data analytics, confirm VantagePoint's Neural Index achieved consistent accuracy rates of up to 81.36% across 100 combined financial trading instruments over a three-year period marked by significant market volatility.

The independent evaluations are particularly significant given the challenging market environment of the testing period (October 2022 - October 2025), which encompassed multiple Federal Reserve rate adjustments, geopolitical tensions, banking sector instability, and dramatic shifts in artificial intelligence valuations. Despite these turbulent conditions, VantagePoint's patented A.I. technology maintained robust predictive performance across all tested asset classes.

"These independent validations represent a watershed moment for retail traders," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I. "Having two Ph.D. researchers independently arrive at nearly identical accuracy figures, while each selecting their own markets and timeframes, provides unprecedented credibility to our software's predictive capabilities."

Both researchers were granted unfettered access to VantagePoint's data and software, allowing them to design their methodologies independently without company interference. Dr. Baydogmus examined 60 markets across Forex, ETFs, U.S. Stocks, and Crypto, while Dr. Huddleston evaluated 40 instruments spanning similar categories. This independent approach mirrors how actual traders would utilize the software in real-world conditions, strengthening the validity of the findings.

Dr. Baydogmus's study revealed remarkable consistency across asset classes, with Forex markets up to 85.83% accuracy, U.S. Stocks up to 81.15%, Crypto up to 84.36%, and ETFs up to 79.51%. The research documented a tight distribution, indicating minimal performance variability. Additionally, six-month spot checks aligned closely with three-year results, confirming the software's temporal stability.

Dr. Huddleston's evaluation generated over 30,000 individual predictions across approximately 750 trading days, providing substantial statistical power. His analysis showed similarly consistent performance: Forex up to 80% accuracy, Crypto up to 78.4%, U.S. Stocks up to 80.5%, and ETFs up to 79.9%, with a remarkably low standard deviation.

Critically, both studies emphasized that VantagePoint's accuracy represents a 62.72% improvement in results over randomized analysis methods, which typically achieve around 50% accuracy rates. This could even improve experienced discretionary traders who rarely maintain consistent accuracy above 65% over extended periods.

"This level of sustained predictive accuracy could only be achieved through sophisticated A.I.-driven algorithms," noted Dr. Baydogmus in her report. "VantagePoint's neural networks process vast amounts of intermarket data, analyzing relationships between related markets, currencies, commodities, and indices to identify subtle patterns invisible to traditional analysis methods."

VantagePoint's technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 8,560,420, which describes a unique methodology that transforms traditionally lagging indicators into forward-looking predictive tools by comparing actual three-day simple moving averages with neural network-forecasted averages to determine probable market direction.

The accuracy validation studies provide traders with factual scientific evidence that VantagePoint's A.I. technology delivers measurable predictive value well above random chance (50%), offering a meaningful statistical edge for systematic trading strategies when combined with appropriate risk management.

About VantagePoint A.I., LLC

Vantagepoint A.I. is a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence and intermarket analysis to trading. In business since 1979 and releasing the first A.I. software for individual traders in 1991, the company has been at the forefront of democratizing advanced trading technology. The VantagePoint artificial intelligence software analyzes global markets and their interconnected relationships to generate predictive indicators with up to 87.4% proven accuracy. VantagePoint serves over 47,000 traders in stocks, ETFs, forex, and cryptocurrencies. The company donates a portion of all revenue to charitable causes locally and nationally. VantagePoint A.I. is a second-generation family-owned business serving traders in more than 120 countries.

