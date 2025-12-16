AI+AR Leads a New Chapter in Human-Computer Interaction

MACAO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the rapid maturation of multimodal perception, spatial computing, micro-displays, and other technologies, AI glasses, as the next-generation human-computer interaction terminal, are transitioning from concept to large-scale commercialisation. IDC predicts that global shipments of AI glasses will exceed 10 million units in 2025, becoming the most promising new consumer electronics category after smartphones. Against this backdrop, connecting the entire chain of "technology-standard-scenario-ecology" has become a core concern for the industry.

Peng Lihui, Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, delivered a speech stating that at the historical intersection of technological revolution and industrial transformation, cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, multimodal perception and spatial computing are reshaping the form and boundaries of the audio-visual industry with unprecedented power. "The next-generation computing platform will be based on multimodal perception and centred on spatial intelligence, realising the seamless integration of the digital world and physical space through lightweight, all-weather AI glasses," Peng noted.

At the summit, the World Artificial Intelligence Eyewear Alliance (WAEA), initiated by the Shenzhen Flat Panel Display Industry Association, held its establishment ceremony. Guests including Liu Huanming, Vice President of the Shenzhen Flat Panel Display Industry Association, Sun Xiaowei, Foreign Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Chair Professor of Southern University of Science and Technology, Harley Seyedin, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in South China, and Lin Hanzhong, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, jointly participated in the launch. Adhering to the concept of "Insight into Perceptual Intelligence, Unlock a Boundless Future", the alliance will build five core service systems: a global top-level exhibition hub; industrial research and standard-setting; a global network and localised cooperation; market promotion and brand empowerment; and an expert advisory committee. It aims to promote the standardization, commercialization and globalization of AI glasses technology, and accelerate the construction of a complete industrial chain from chips and optical modules to content ecology.

In the keynote speech session, Sun Xiaowei deeply analyzed the latest technological breakthroughs in AR optical waveguide and optical engine technology; Zhang Wengang, Secretary-General of the World Ultra HD Video Industry Alliance (UWA), elaborated on how ultra-high definition audio-visual standards drive industrial upgrading from a global cooperation perspective; Cui Haitao, Founder of Gudong Intelligence, shared the development history and future path of AR glasses display technology.

The summit also featured two roundtable discussions with guests covering key links of the industrial chain. The topics, closely focusing on the current "AI + audio-visual industry", represented a collision of ideas among "industry, academia, research, application and investment" parties. The themes included "Scenario Expansion, Value Enhancement - From General-Purpose AI Glasses to Vertical Scenario Implementation" and "Industrial Synergy, Ecological Prosperity - Global Vision and Chinese Practice in the XR Industry".

