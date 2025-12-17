Cutting-Edge Technologies Debut in Concentration at 2025 AIE

MACAO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Global Intelligent Machinery and Electronics Expo (AIE), organized by China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, is held in a "Macao + Zhuhai" dual-city format, covering an exhibition area of 70,000 square meters with six thematic pavilions and attracting more than 1,000 enterprises from around the world. It serves as a high-energy platform for showcasing the latest developments and applications in the intelligent technology sector.

In the Intelligent Communication and Internet of Things Pavilion, vivo unveiled its proprietary technology brand Lanlan Technology, featuring a range of technological solutions including chip, battery life, operating system, large model and imaging technologies. Lenovo presented the latest progress of its "Hybrid AI" strategy, showcasing AI-powered terminal products such as smartphones, tablets and PCs, as well as intelligent solutions for individual and enterprise users.

The Intelligent Audio-Visual and Metaverse Pavilion features EeasyTime's 5G Cloud XR digital twin platform and intelligent content creation agent integrating AI and VR technology; Voge Optoelectronics unveils a 32-inch glass-based MiniLED "Bestie Machine" and glass-based direct display substrates, leading new display innovations with high-zone dimming and transparent interactive design.

Key enterprises in other pavilions also showcase flagship innovations: Epson debuts the China-customized LA-A series SCARA industrial robots and metal powder 3D printers; XPeng Motors exhibits the G7 model with self-developed Turing AI autonomous driving chip; TCL presents the X11L SQD-Mini LED TV and Thunderbird X3 Pro AR glasses; and Xiaomi Auto showcases models like the YU7, SU7, and SU7 Ultra.

