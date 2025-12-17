AIE Expo: International Exchange for Win-Win Cooperation

MACAO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the organizer of the 2025 Global Intelligent Machinery and Electronics Expo (AIE), the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce is committed to building a high-end platform for global intelligent industry exchanges and win-win cooperation.

"China is our most important market. This AIE conference is an excellent platform to connect global innovation forces," said Vladimir Vashetsky, director of international development affairs at Russian company SINOZON. "Whether it's artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, or the new energy sector, there are the most professional exhibitors and the most cutting-edge solutions here."

Vladimir Vashetsky learned about the exhibition during an overseas roadshow. On June 23rd, the AIE Expo held its first press conference in Guangzhou. Subsequently, the AIE Expo Committee (hosted by China Electronics Chamber of Commerce) launched a series of intensive domestic and international promotion events, covering four major international hub cities including Seoul, Tokyo, Berlin, and Dubai, as well as key domestic cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou, which has attracted extensive attention in the international market.

This AIE Expo has successfully gathered representatives from business associations and international buyers from over 30 countries and regions. The participants include global top retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Rakuten, and JD Group, global manufacturing leaders like Epson, Toshiba, and Huawei, as well as multinational business association organizations including the British Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the American Chamber of Commerce in China.

"I am very much looking forward to learning about the latest technological products at this AIE Expo and exploring cooperation opportunities with the world's top exhibitors. I have already recommended the AIE Expo to many of my international partners - including robot companies from Europe, smart home brands from the United States, and new energy technology companies from Asia. This is a rare exchange event for us," said Aiman Saad, founder and managing director of Egypt's E-TIME Trading Co., Ltd.

As an accelerator for the intelligent industry, this AIE Expo has built a "display + release + connection" three-in-one industrial promotion platform through a diverse event system of "1+1+6+N" (one opening ceremony and keynote forum, one industry white paper release, six thematic exhibition halls, and multiple special supporting activities). It effectively accelerates the rapid transformation of technological achievements into market value, and promotes in-depth cooperation among global industrial chains.

Preliminary statistics from the AIE Organizing Committee show that several buyers have expressed intentions to negotiate multi-million-yuan orders and long-term strategic cooperation, with the overall procurement scale expected to exceed hundreds of millions of yuan.

SOURCE China Electronics Chamber of Commerce